Integrative Health

After 1+ Years, Reviewers Say sleep support+ Still Works Like A Charm

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 12, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Image by MILLES STUDIO / Stocksy
October 12, 2025

Finding a sleep-supporting supplement that starts working night one and keeps helping you drift off quickly a year (or more) later is no easy feat. And that’s exactly why customers love mindbodygreen’s sleep support+

This sleep aid combines three powerhouse ingredients (magnesium bisglycinate, PharmaGABA®, and jujube) that work together to ease your body and mind into rest.*

How? Magnesium bisglycinate helps quiet the nervous system and relax tense muscles. PharmaGABA®, a naturally derived form of the calming neurotransmitter GABA, signals the brain that it’s time to unwind. And jujube, a fruit long used in traditional Chinese medicine, supports deeper, more restorative sleep.*

This non-hormonal formula (which doesn’t leave you feeling groggy in the morning) has always been a fan favorite. So much so that customers have leaned on sleep support+ as an integral part of their routine for well over a year now. Here’s what they have to say. 

It's essential!

I have been taking sleep support+ for over a year now. It is essential for me to get a good night's rest each and every night. I sleep soundly and deeply and feel rested [in the morning]. It has been an absolute game changer for me.”*

–Stephanie B. 

It works

“I've been taking this for over a year and it's such a game changer. I won't leave home without it! I track my sleep and have the data to back up its effectiveness.”*

–Mel B. 

I fall asleep faster

“I have been taking mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ for some time now with positive results. I have struggled with [poor sleep] for years and this has helped me so much. It doesn't make me feel sleepy exactly but does make me feel relaxed and helps me fall asleep faster. I still have bad nights on occasion but much less often.*

–Mary M. 

Love it

I’ve been using the MBG sleep support+ for over 2 years now, and I never go a night without it. It works like a charm to ease me into a full night’s sleep. Great product!”*

–Katherine M. 

Can’t go without it

“Take 2 (capsules) nightly, and I can definitely tell a difference when I forget.”*

–Amy C. 

Family favorite

“Helps for a pleasant night’s sleep with no groggy wakeup.” 

–Alexander B. 

The takeaway

If you’re looking for a non-hormonal (aka no melatonin-containing) formula to help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep, sleep support+ fits the bill. Just take 2 capsules an hour or two before bed, and watch your sleep scores start to trend up. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.