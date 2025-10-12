After 1+ Years, Reviewers Say sleep support+ Still Works Like A Charm
Finding a sleep-supporting supplement that starts working night one and keeps helping you drift off quickly a year (or more) later is no easy feat. And that’s exactly why customers love mindbodygreen’s sleep support+.
This sleep aid combines three powerhouse ingredients (magnesium bisglycinate, PharmaGABA®, and jujube) that work together to ease your body and mind into rest.*
How? Magnesium bisglycinate helps quiet the nervous system and relax tense muscles. PharmaGABA®, a naturally derived form of the calming neurotransmitter GABA, signals the brain that it’s time to unwind. And jujube, a fruit long used in traditional Chinese medicine, supports deeper, more restorative sleep.*
This non-hormonal formula (which doesn’t leave you feeling groggy in the morning) has always been a fan favorite. So much so that customers have leaned on sleep support+ as an integral part of their routine for well over a year now. Here’s what they have to say.
It's essential!
I have been taking sleep support+ for over a year now. It is essential for me to get a good night's rest each and every night. I sleep soundly and deeply and feel rested [in the morning]. It has been an absolute game changer for me.”*
–Stephanie B.
It works
“I've been taking this for over a year and it's such a game changer. I won't leave home without it! I track my sleep and have the data to back up its effectiveness.”*
–Mel B.
I fall asleep faster
“I have been taking mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ for some time now with positive results. I have struggled with [poor sleep] for years and this has helped me so much. It doesn't make me feel sleepy exactly but does make me feel relaxed and helps me fall asleep faster. I still have bad nights on occasion but much less often.*
–Mary M.
Love it
I’ve been using the MBG sleep support+ for over 2 years now, and I never go a night without it. It works like a charm to ease me into a full night’s sleep. Great product!”*
–Katherine M.
Can’t go without it
“Take 2 (capsules) nightly, and I can definitely tell a difference when I forget.”*
–Amy C.
Family favorite
“Helps for a pleasant night’s sleep with no groggy wakeup.”
–Alexander B.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a non-hormonal (aka no melatonin-containing) formula to help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep, sleep support+ fits the bill. Just take 2 capsules an hour or two before bed, and watch your sleep scores start to trend up.