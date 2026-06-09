How Travel Supports Brain Health, Stress Resilience & Longevity
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I know I’m not the only one who comes back from a trip feeling healthier. Not because I spent a week drinking green juice or squeezing in hotel workouts. Usually, it's the opposite. I'm eating gelato every afternoon, lingering over long dinners, and throwing any semblance of a schedule out the window.
And yet, I almost always come home feeling better.
And a growing body of research is revealing that this phenomenon isn’t just because you shook off your social media doom-scrolling habit for a bit. Instead, there may be something deeper going on. Past research has found that positive travel experiences may support many of the same biological systems associated with healthy aging and longevity.
The latest paper1 takes an especially interesting approach. Instead of focusing on a single benefit like stress reduction or physical activity, researchers explored whether travel itself may help the body maintain resilience over time.
Travel may help the body stay more resilient
The paper, published in the journal Tourism Review, introduces a new framework for understanding how travel affects health through the lens of entropy.
In simple terms, entropy describes the tendency for systems to move from order toward disorder over time. Aging follows a similar pattern. As we get older, our bodies become less efficient at repairing damage, regulating stress, maintaining immune function, and preserving metabolic health.
Rather than conducting a new clinical trial, the researchers reviewed existing evidence from tourism, health, psychology, and physiology research to explore how travel experiences might influence these processes.
The researchers' argument comes down to this:
- Positive travel experiences may help the body maintain a more resilient, balanced state by activating multiple health-supporting systems at once.
- Negative travel experiences, on the other hand, such as chronic stress, unsafe environments, or exhausting itineraries, may have the opposite effect.
What makes the theory compelling is that it pulls together several well-established pillars of healthy aging under one umbrella.
Travel naturally combines many of the habits linked to longevity
Most health advice tends to fall into one of these pillars:
- Exercise more
- Spend time outdoors
- Connect with friends
- Challenge your brain
- Manage stress
- Get enough sleep
Travel, when done well, tends to package many of those behaviors together.
Think about a typical day exploring a new city. You're walking far more than usual without thinking about it. You're navigating unfamiliar streets, learning new information, trying different foods, and engaging with people you wouldn't normally meet. You're often spending more time outside and less time staring at your inbox.
Researchers suggest this combination may be part of what makes travel unique.
Novel experiences require the brain to adapt. New environments demand attention, decision-making, memory formation, and cognitive flexibility. At the same time, meaningful social interactions and enjoyable experiences can help regulate stress responses and support emotional well-being.
No, you don't need an expensive vacation to benefit
This research isn’t saying you need a bucket-list trip or luxury vacation. Many of the mechanisms researchers discuss stem from novelty, movement, nature exposure, social connection, and breaking out of routine.
That could mean planning a weekend hiking trip instead of a weekend on the couch. Exploring a neighborhood you've never visited before. Taking a day trip to a nearby town. Visiting a museum, trying a new sport, or simply choosing activities that make you feel excited and curious.
The goal isn't necessarily to collect passport stamps. It's to create experiences that challenge your brain, move your body, and reconnect you with the world around you.
The takeaway
One of the things I love most about this research is that it expands our definition of what counts as a health habit.
We tend to think of longevity as something that happens in the gym, the kitchen, or the doctor's office. Those things matter. But so do experiences that make life feel bigger, more interesting, and more connected.
No, a vacation isn't a fountain of youth. But if travel encourages you to walk more, laugh more, spend time with people you care about, learn something new, and step outside your usual routine, it may be doing more for your long-term health than you realize.
And that's a pretty great excuse to plan your next adventure.