Going deeper can create what Kashdan calls a "give-and-take spiral," reciprocal self-disclosure that builds a closer bond7 . It's not about asking intrusive questions off the bat, Shigeoka suggests, but open-ended ones beyond typical small talk like: "When did you last feel total bliss?" or "What do you want to try but have been too scared to pursue?" It's important to stay open to sharing your own answers with appropriate boundaries too.