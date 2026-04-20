Dog owners also have enforced social interactions with other humans (the "dog park effect" is real). They experience daily doses of oxytocin, the bonding hormone, just from petting their animal. And perhaps most importantly, they have a creature that needs them, which gives them a reason to get out of bed every single morning. Purpose is profoundly underrated as a health variable, and a dog delivers it daily in the most uncomplicated, tail-wagging way imaginable.