How to Add Life to Your Years (Not Just Years to Your Life)
Somewhere along the way, living longer became a full-time job.
We track our steps, optimize our protein intake, and supplement stack like we’re preparing for a storm. We talk about lifespan in years, healthspan in metrics—blood sugar, VO2 max, bone density. All important, no question. But lately, I’ve been thinking about something we don’t measure nearly as often: how much we actually enjoy being alive.
Because what’s the point of adding years if they don’t feel like years you want to be in?
I keep coming back to this idea of a joyspan, the stretch of life where you feel engaged, connected, curious, and truly happy about your day. So I’ve started looking at it differently, not as another list to optimize, but as a handful of habits that make everyday life more enjoyable, while also supporting longevity.
So here’s a big ol’ list of ways to make life feel fuller—that just happen to be good for you, too.
The small, daily kind of love (yes, I mean dogs)
Let’s start here because it’s hard not to. It turns out, dog owners consistently live longer than non-owners. Studies1 have linked pet ownership to lower blood pressure, reduced cardiovascular risk, and even improved survival after heart attacks. But beyond the data, there’s something simpler happening. You’re moving more, you’re outside more, and you’re rarely alone.
Dog owners also have enforced social interactions with other humans (the "dog park effect" is real). They experience daily doses of oxytocin, the bonding hormone, just from petting their animal. And perhaps most importantly, they have a creature that needs them, which gives them a reason to get out of bed every single morning. Purpose is profoundly underrated as a health variable, and a dog delivers it daily in the most uncomplicated, tail-wagging way imaginable.
The power of close relationships
If there is one thing the science of longevity keeps circling back to, it’s relationships.
The longest-running research we have, including the Harvard Study of Adult Development, has found that strong social connections are one of the most consistent predictors of a longer, healthier life. Not cholesterol levels. Not income. Relationships.
I notice it in my own life. The nights that stretch longer than planned because no one wants to leave the table. The friend you can call without rehearsing what you’re going to say. These moments regulate your nervous system, lower stress hormones, and quite literally change how your body ages.
Longevity, it turns out, isn’t a solo pursuit.
Play counts more than we think
Somewhere in adulthood, play starts to feel optional. Like something we’ll get to after the “important” things are done.
Tennis, for example, has been associated with one of the largest increases in life expectancy among recreational activities. And it makes sense. You’re moving, reacting, thinking, connecting, all at once. It’s physical and social, and just competitive enough to keep things interesting.
I’ve found that when movement feels like something I get to do instead of something I have to do, I stick with it without even trying.
Travel, novelty, & the brain’s need for newness
You know that feeling when you’re somewhere new, and everything feels a little more interesting? You’re more observant, more present, a little more tuned in to what’s around you. Maybe the food is extra flavorful, the bustling streets bring you energy, or the coffee at that cute cafe is 10 times better than home.
And this matters more than we give it credit for. Novel experiences stimulate the brain, support cognitive flexibility, and may even help build cognitive reserve, the brain’s ability to adapt as we age. In other words, curiosity is protective.
Travel doesn’t have to mean a passport stamp. It can be exploring a new neighborhood, trying a different workout, or saying yes to something slightly outside your routine. The common thread is novelty, the feeling that life isn’t on autopilot.
Nature as a nervous system reset
Time in nature changes your physiology in real, measurable ways. Studies on green space exposure show lower cortisol levels3, better mood, improved sleep, and even a reduced risk of chronic disease and early death.
And the best part is, it doesn’t have to be a full reset or a weekend trip to “count.” The research is clear that shorter, consistent doses (morning light, a walk around the block, a few minutes in a park) add up in a meaningful way. It’s one of the simplest habits with one of the biggest returns.
Awe, and why it matters more than it sounds
Awe is one of those emotions we don’t talk about enough, but it’s surprisingly powerful.
It’s that feeling you get watching a sunset, listening to music that hits just right, or standing somewhere that makes you feel small in the best way. Studies have shown that experiencing awe can reduce inflammation, shift focus away from the self, and increase feelings of connection4.
What I love about awe is that it doesn’t require anything extreme. It’s available in ordinary moments if you’re paying attention. And the more you notice it, the more it seems to show up.
Hobbies that pull you in
There’s a specific kind of satisfaction that comes from doing something just because you enjoy it. No outcome, no optimization, no productivity angle.
Reading5, cooking, painting, gardening—these aren’t just ways to pass time. They create a state of flow, where you’re fully absorbed in what you’re doing. That state has been linked to lower stress, improved mental health, and greater overall life satisfaction.
I’ve noticed that the weeks I feel the most like myself are the ones where I’ve made space for something creative or just enjoyable. For me, this looks like taking a pottery class or just finding a little extra time to bake.
The takeaway
When you step back, all of these habits have something in common. They’re not just “good for you” in a clinical sense. They make your life feel fuller while you’re living it.
Joy is not a bonus, but a part of the foundation.
Lifespan tells you how long you live. Healthspan tells you how well your body functions. But joyspan, this softer, harder-to-measure thing, might be what makes the other two worth pursuing in the first place.
I still care about the basics. I lift weights, I try to eat well, I pay attention to sleep. But more and more, I’m starting to create space for a more joyful pursuit of health.
Because the habits that extend your life are powerful, but so are the ones that make you smile, give you purpose, and get you excited for the day ahead.