The #1 Game Neuroscientists Say Can Slow Brain Aging & Boost Longevity
When it comes to brain health, most of us think of puzzles, meditation, or learning a new language. But, according to physician and double board-certified psychiatrist Daniel Amen, M.D., one of the most impactful tools for brain health is surprisingly simple—and surprisingly fun.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Amen shared what he considers the number one exercise to support cognitive function, coordination, and long-term brain resilience: table tennis. Yes, really. The fast-paced game you played in someone’s basement as a kid might actually be one of the most powerful forms of brain training available.
Why table tennis is the ultimate brain-building exercise
Amen argues that table tennis stands out from other exercises because of its unique cognitive demands. The sport requires your eyes, hands, feet, and attention to work together in rapid succession. You must follow the movement of the ball, adjust for spin, make quick micro-decisions, and execute a coordinated response—all in seconds.
This combination is exactly what the brain thrives on. Cognitive scientists often refer to table tennis as a “complex motor activity,” meaning it integrates movement with higher-level thinking. The result is a workout for both the body and the neural circuits that support focus, reaction time, and executive function.
Plus, it’s a longevity booster
There’s also a longevity angle. Research consistently shows that people who play racket sports (table tennis, tennis, racquetball, pickleball) tend to live longer than those who participate in other forms of exercise. One study found racket sports were linked with the greatest reduction in all-cause mortality compared to any other activity. The mix of strategy, speed, and social interaction likely plays a role.
How it works
But the most fascinating insight Amen shares has to do with the brain’s internal wiring. He introduces a lesser-known neurological concept: crossed cerebellar diaschisis.
In simple terms, this phenomenon describes how injury or underactivity in one part of the brain can suppress function in another area. For example, damage to the left frontal lobe can reduce activity in the right cerebellum, a region responsible not only for physical coordination but also for what Amen calls “thought coordination.”
The cerebellum, long considered just a motor control center, is now recognized as a key player in cognitive processing and even emotional regulation. It helps modulate timing, rhythm, and flow, not just in movement, but in thinking. When this region becomes sluggish, people may struggle with mental clarity, multitasking, or maintaining steady emotional responses.
This is where table tennis shines. Coordination-heavy exercises stimulate the cerebellum, which in turn helps activate the frontal lobes, the brain’s command center for planning, focus, impulse control, and decision-making. By strengthening these pathways, you’re not just getting better at a sport; you’re reinforcing neural circuits that support everyday life.
As Amen puts it, table tennis “lights up” the brain.
How to add more brain-boosting movement to your week
You don’t need to be an athlete to reap the cognitive benefits of racket sports. A few simple shifts can help you incorporate more of this brain-supportive movement into your routine:
Start with short sessions
Even 10–15 minutes offers value. The rapid bursts of decision-making and movement are what stimulate brain circuits.
Choose the racket sport you enjoy most
Table tennis is Amen’s top pick, but tennis, racquetball, and pickleball all offer similar neurological benefits. The best exercise is the one you’ll actually do.
Mix strategy with movement
To maximize the cognitive challenge, focus on accuracy, spin, or shot placement rather than just hitting the ball back. Skill-building deepens the brain benefits.
Try coordination warmups
Simple drills, like bouncing a ball on a paddle or switching hands, can warm up the cerebellum before you play. These are also great for beginners.
Make it social
Brain health thrives on connection. Playing with a friend or family member adds emotional and cognitive layers that support mental resilience.
The takeaway
You don’t need a complicated brain-training program to support cognitive health. Sometimes the most effective tools are the most playful. Table tennis challenges your brain on multiple levels: coordination, timing, focus, strategy, and connection. It supports the cerebellum and frontal lobes, two regions essential for clear thinking and emotional balance. Plus, it’s fun and accessible to almost everyone.