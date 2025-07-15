During an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Buettner mentions a Mayo Clinic study that set out to measure life expectancy gains between different sports, with racket sports coming out on top—specifically, 9.7 years for tennis and 6.2 years for badminton, compared to 3.7 years for cycling, 3.4 years for jogging, etc. "I take a little liberty with this," Buettner admits since pickleball is technically a paddle sport, but it involves pretty similar movements and strategies.