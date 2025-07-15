Advertisement
Pickleball Might Be The Best Hobby For Longevity — Here's Why
A study including over 90,000 people ages 65 and over found that having a hobby is linked with not only fewer depressive symptoms1 but also higher levels of happiness, self-reported health, and life satisfaction.
Suffice it to say, having a hobby (any hobby!) is probably a pretty good idea. However, Dan Buettner, founder of the Blue Zones, has deemed one active hobby particularly exceptional for longevity, especially in older adults. We're talking about the cult-favorite game, pickleball—here's why.
Why pickleball is A+ for longevity & mental health support
During an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Buettner mentions a Mayo Clinic study that set out to measure life expectancy gains between different sports, with racket sports coming out on top—specifically, 9.7 years for tennis and 6.2 years for badminton, compared to 3.7 years for cycling, 3.4 years for jogging, etc. "I take a little liberty with this," Buettner admits since pickleball is technically a paddle sport, but it involves pretty similar movements and strategies.
Plus, another study on the sport found that pickleball had significant improvements in personal well-being2, life satisfaction, depression, stress, and happiness in older adults—so we can extend those benefits to mental health as well. These studies are observational, so there isn't a definitive causation here. However, experts suggest these findings may be related to the sense of community found in pickleball.
"You can't help but make friends," Buettner says about pickleball culture. This helps address the growing loneliness epidemic in America3—one that has grave implications for longevity. "If you're lonely, it shaves eight years off your life expectancy," Buettner claims.
In addition to having fun with your friends, he adds, you're also engaging in low- to medium-intensity physical activity and boosting your heart rate. "An hour later, you don't realize you just had a really good workout," he shares.
So the secret sauce here may not be the sport itself (great news for those who just don't enjoy it), but rather the hobby that fosters a sense of community and belonging while keeping you active. Sounds like a recipe for a long, healthy life, for sure.
Many gyms, parks, and community facilities have pickleball courts these days, given the increasing popularity of the sport. However, you don't need a set place to play pickleball—you can make do with your front or backyard, as well as some open public space.
Just grab some shoes, find a good paddle, and invite your friends and family over. Who knows? You may just extend your life expectancy while you're at it.
The takeaway
Racket sports like pickleball have been shown to support longevity and mental health in older adults. Whether it's the community aspect, physical activity, or the simple benefit of having a hobby, we can't ignore that this game is something special.
If you're not a fan of pickleball, don't worry: There are plenty of other hobbies to choose from and many other ways to support longevity—more tips from Buettner in this episode below!