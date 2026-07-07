Best Sleep Supplements Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect sleep supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - magnesium+ rest & recovery
Magnesium & tart cherry, which supports 84+ extra minutes of sleep*
Helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up refreshed
Delicious berry flavor
AG1 - AGZ: Nightly Sleep Support
Includes ashwagandha for stress & sleep support* in addition to Magtein® magnesium L-threonate, saffron, and, L-theanine.
Chocolate or mint chocolate flavors sans added sugars
NSF Certified for Sport®
Needed - Sleep + Relaxation Support
Includes magnesium and L-Theanin for a calming effect*
Tastes like chamomile tea
Pregnancy safe
Momentous - Nightly Sleep 30-Pack
Magnesium L-threonate, L-theanine, and apigenin to promote restful sleep without grogginess*
Convenient pre-portioned nightly packets (no measuring or multiple bottles)
NSF Certified for Sport®*
Thorne - Sleep Stack
A complete stack including magnesium bisglycinate, melatonin, and pharmaGABA-250
Convenient bundle that targets multiple aspects of healthy sleep*
Good for jet lag & travel
Who are sleep supplements for?
Sleep supplements can be helpful for people who:
- Have trouble falling asleep due to stress or a busy mind
- Wake up frequently during the night
- Experience occasional jet lag or schedule changes
- Want extra support during high-stress periods
- Are building a better nighttime routine but still need help winding down
That’s because the right ingredients can help you feel more relaxed before bed, fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer.* Just remember that these supplements are supposed to work with a nighttime routine. They aren’t designed to replace core sleep habits like consistent bedtime, light exposure in the morning, and limiting late caffeine.
What to look for in a sleep supplement?
- Science-backed ingredients like the ones mentioned above.
- A form you can take consistently. Capsules, powders, and tinctures can all be effective, but the best option is the one that fits smoothly into your routine.
- Options free from unnecessary fillers, artificial colors, or synthetic flavors.
- Third-party testing.
The best sleep-promoting ingredients, based on research
There’s an array of ingredients that can promote sleep—ranging from essential minerals to herbs and other bioactives. Below are some key ones to look out for (ordered by what has the most evidence to support nightly use).
Magnesium
Magnesium
Magnesium supports relaxation across the nervous system and plays a role in stress regulation, which can affect sleep quality.* Magnesium bisglycinate is often preferred because it is well absorbed and gentle on digestion. Magnesium malate and magnesium threonate are also good options.
L-theanine
L-theanine
L-theanine is an amino acid from green tea that helps quiet mental activity without causing drowsiness. It supports a calm, focused state that can make it easier to fall asleep.*
GABA
GABA
GABA is a calming neurotransmitter that helps send the brain signals to calm down. Supplement forms like PharmaGABA® are designed for better absorption and use in the body and have been clinically shown to enhance sleep quality.*
Tart cherry extract
Tart cherry extract
Tart cherry contains naturally occurring compounds that may support melatonin production, and improve sleep duration and efficiency, particularly when taken consistently over time.*
Melatonin
Melatonin
Melatonin is a hormone that helps signal sleep to the body. It is most useful for short-term shifts in sleep timing.It works best for jet lag or schedule changes.
5-HTP
5-HTP
5-HTP helps the body produce serotonin, which can later convert into melatonin. This pathway may support both mood and sleep. It is often paired with vitamin B6 to support this conversion process more effectively.*
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an herb that helps the body manage stress, which can indirectly support sleep.*
Traditional calming botanicals
Traditional calming botanicals
Ingredients like chamomile, lavender, saffron, and jujube offer gentler calming effects.*
Comparing the best sleep supplements
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Powder
|Clincially studied tart cherry extract
|Calming a racing mind & sore muscles
|Needed
|Powder
|Chamomile flower extract
|Pregnancy
|AGZ
|Powder
|Adapotgens like ashwagandha
|Stress relief before bed
|Thorne
|Powder & capsules
|3-supplement stack
|A melatonin-based nighttime routine
|Momentus
|Capsules
|Nighly sachets with 3 supplements
|NSF Certified for Sport®
Our winner
We reviewed 5 supplements for sleep, and mindbodygreen’s magnesium+ rest & recovery is the winner. This supplement combines 230 milligrams of magnesium (a combination of magnesium bisglycinate and malate) with 480 milligrams of clinically studied tart cherry powder. It’s the ideal duo for helping your mind and muscles relax before bed so you can swiftly fall asleep (and stay asleep).Just mix it with water and sip an hour or two before bed.*