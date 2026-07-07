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Best Sleep Supplements Of 2026

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review byMolly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect sleep supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.

1
Best overall

mindbodygreen - magnesium+ rest & recovery

  • Magnesium & tart cherry, which supports 84+ extra minutes of sleep*

  • Helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up refreshed

  • Delicious berry flavor

9.9
Outstanding
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2
Best for stressful nights

AG1 - AGZ: Nightly Sleep Support

  • Includes ashwagandha for stress & sleep support* in addition to Magtein® magnesium L-threonate, saffron, and, L-theanine.

  • Chocolate or mint chocolate flavors sans added sugars

  • NSF Certified for Sport® 

9.4
Excellent
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3
Best for pregnancy

Needed - Sleep + Relaxation Support

  • Includes magnesium and L-Theanin for a calming effect*

  • Tastes like chamomile tea

  • Pregnancy safe

9.3
Excellent
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4
Best for men

Momentous - Nightly Sleep 30-Pack

  • Magnesium L-threonate, L-theanine, and apigenin to promote restful sleep without grogginess*

  • Convenient pre-portioned nightly packets (no measuring or multiple bottles)

  • NSF Certified for Sport®* 

9.3
Excellent
Shop nowGo to Momentous
5
Best with melatonin

Thorne - Sleep Stack

  • A complete stack including magnesium bisglycinate, melatonin, and pharmaGABA-250

  • Convenient bundle that targets multiple aspects of healthy sleep* 

  • Good for jet lag & travel

8.9
Very Good
Shop nowGo to Thorne

Who are sleep supplements for? 

Sleep supplements can be helpful for people who:

  • Have trouble falling asleep due to stress or a busy mind
  • Wake up frequently during the night
  • Experience occasional jet lag or schedule changes
  • Want extra support during high-stress periods
  • Are building a better nighttime routine but still need help winding down

That’s because the right ingredients can help you feel more relaxed before bed, fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer.* Just remember that these supplements are supposed to work with a nighttime routine. They aren’t designed to replace core sleep habits like consistent bedtime, light exposure in the morning, and limiting late caffeine.

What to look for in a sleep supplement? 

  • Science-backed ingredients like the ones mentioned above. 
  • A form you can take consistently. Capsules, powders, and tinctures can all be effective, but the best option is the one that fits smoothly into your routine. 
  • Options free from unnecessary fillers, artificial colors, or synthetic flavors.
  • Third-party testing. 

The best sleep-promoting ingredients, based on research

There’s an array of ingredients that can promote sleep—ranging from essential minerals to herbs and other bioactives. Below are some key ones to look out for (ordered by what has the most evidence to support nightly use). 

Magnesium supports relaxation across the nervous system and plays a role in stress regulation, which can affect sleep quality.* Magnesium bisglycinate is often preferred because it is well absorbed and gentle on digestion. Magnesium malate and magnesium threonate are also good options. 

L-theanine is an amino acid from green tea that helps quiet mental activity without causing drowsiness. It supports a calm, focused state that can make it easier to fall asleep.*


GABA is a calming neurotransmitter that helps send the brain signals to calm down. Supplement forms like PharmaGABA® are designed for better absorption and use in the body and have been clinically shown to enhance sleep quality.*

Tart cherry contains naturally occurring compounds that may support melatonin production, and improve sleep duration and efficiency, particularly when taken consistently over time.*


Melatonin is a hormone that helps signal sleep to the body. It is most useful for short-term shifts in sleep timing.It works best for jet lag or schedule changes.

5-HTP helps the body produce serotonin, which can later convert into melatonin. This pathway may support both mood and sleep. It is often paired with vitamin B6 to support this conversion process more effectively.*


Ashwagandha is an herb that helps the body manage stress, which can indirectly support sleep.*

Ingredients like chamomile, lavender, saffron, and jujube offer gentler calming effects.*

Comparing the best sleep supplements

BrandFormatKey differentiatorBest for
mindbodygreenPowderClincially studied tart cherry extractCalming a racing mind & sore muscles
NeededPowderChamomile flower extract Pregnancy
AGZPowderAdapotgens like ashwagandha Stress relief before bed
ThornePowder & capsules3-supplement stackA melatonin-based nighttime routine
MomentusCapsulesNighly sachets with 3 supplements NSF Certified for Sport®

Our winner

We reviewed 5 supplements for sleep, and mindbodygreen’s magnesium+ rest & recovery is the winner. This supplement combines 230 milligrams of magnesium (a combination of magnesium bisglycinate and malate) with 480 milligrams of clinically studied tart cherry powder. It’s the ideal duo for helping your mind and muscles relax before bed so you can swiftly fall asleep (and stay asleep).Just mix it with water and sip an hour or two before bed.*