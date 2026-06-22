Pack at least one snack with fiber that you actually enjoy. For me, I always bring a massive sliced apple to munch on. I have friends who love to travel with raspberries (which are one of the best fruit sources of fiber). I also usually have dried fruit or dried fruit bars on hand too. Alongside that, stash an emergency protein source like meat sticks, a protein bar, or some nuts. These are the things that save you when your layover turns into a three-hour wait and you don't want to spend $15 on a bag of mixed nuts at the airport.