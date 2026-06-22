How To Support Your Energy & Digestion While Traveling, From An RD
Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey with Well-Traveled, a go-to destination for travel recommendations and tips. We're highlighting our favorite destinations for June, so follow along!
There's no better feeling than heading on that trip you've meticulously planned for, took PTO for, and dreamed about. But one thing that often concerns people is the change of routine that comes along with travel. And with that, the change in eating habits.
Between the 4 a.m. coffee, the airport terminal scramble, and the first real meal that somehow doesn't happen until 3 p.m., travel days have a way of completely dismantling your usual eating rhythm. And once you're at your destination, navigating unfamiliar menus, different meal times, and the very real pull of dessert at every turn adds another layer.
The last thing you want out of vacation is to feel too bloated, stuffed, or hungry. So here are a few tips to help you navigate both busy travel days and a new food environment so you can feel like your best, most energized self.
On the travel day, come prepared
Travel days are unpredictable, as flights get delayed, road trips stretch longer than expected, and airport food options range from mediocre to not appetizing. If you're relying on whatever's available in the moment, you're setting yourself up for hunger, fatigue, and the kind of bloating that comes from eating what's most convenient when you're absolutely famished.
So yes, my first tip is the simple one: pack snacks.
Pack at least one snack with fiber that you actually enjoy. For me, I always bring a massive sliced apple to munch on. I have friends who love to travel with raspberries (which are one of the best fruit sources of fiber). I also usually have dried fruit or dried fruit bars on hand too. Alongside that, stash an emergency protein source like meat sticks, a protein bar, or some nuts. These are the things that save you when your layover turns into a three-hour wait and you don't want to spend $15 on a bag of mixed nuts at the airport.
It's also worth tossing an electrolyte packet in your bag. Between recycled cabin air, early wake-ups, and the general chaos of travel, dehydration sneaks up fast. An electrolyte mix in your water bottle can help you feel noticeably better by the time you land.
When you do sit down for a meal on a travel day, aim for something filling but easy on the stomach. A sandwich with turkey and avocado, or a grilled chicken sandwich, are some of my go-to choices. Heavy, greasy, or overly rich foods tend to amplify the sluggishness and bloating that travel already brings.
Navigating food at your travel destination
Once you've arrived, the goal shifts from a pseudo-survival mode to actually enjoying the food around you while still feeling good. A few simple habits can make a big difference.
Focus on fiber at every meal
One of the easiest ways to keep your digestion on track and your energy steady is to make fiber a non-negotiable at every meal. Fruit at breakfast, vegetables at lunch and dinner, and when the veggies arrive, eat them first.
Fiber helps keep you regular (which is something that tends to go sideways when you're traveling) and can reduce the bloating that often comes with eating unfamiliar foods or larger portions than usual. Eating vegetables first also helps slow the absorption of carbohydrates, which means more stable energy and less of that post-meal crash that can derail an afternoon of sightseeing.
Most destinations make this easy (think options like a side salad, roasted vegetables, or fresh fruit at the morning buffet).
Traveling with a fiber supplement (like this one) is also a great option. It's easy to add to your water bottle and can even help tide you over between meals.
Prioritize protein at breakfast
Breakfast sets the tone for the rest of the day, and protein is the nutrient most likely to keep you full and focused through a morning of exploring.
Eggs are an easy go-to, but Greek yogurt, smoked salmon, cottage cheese, or a protein-forward smoothie all work. That said, be flexible with what your destination has to offer. Not every country does a high-protein breakfast, and that's okay. If the local morning meal is lighter (say, a pastry and coffee in Italy), you can pick up some yogurt or cheese from a nearby market to fill in the gaps.
Save your sweet treat for the afternoon
If you're going to indulge (and you absolutely should), timing can make a difference. Opting for dessert or a sweet treat in the afternoon rather than after dinner gives your body more time to process the sugar while you're still active and moving around.
An afternoon gelato, pastry, or piece of chocolate from the local market all of these feel just as satisfying as a post-dinner dessert, and your body tends to handle them better earlier in the day.
Work with the local eating schedule
If you're traveling internationally, keep in mind that every country has its own eating rhythm. Try to lean into it.
In Spain, 10 p.m. or later dinner reservations are completely normal. In Japan, specialty coffee shops may not open until 9 or 10 a.m. And in Italy, a typical breakfast is a cappuccino and a pastry. Knowing this ahead of time helps you set realistic expectations and plan accordingly.
If locals eat a later lunch and dinner, trying to stick rigidly to your usual noon-and-six schedule will likely leave you hungry, tired, or making impulsive food choices. The point isn't to force your exact routine onto a new place. Flexibility and an open mindset are important (in addition to having snacks on hand!).
The takeaway
Eating well while traveling means staying nourished enough to actually enjoy the trip. Pack a snack, eat your vegetables, front-load your protein, and let yourself work with wherever you are rather than against it. You'll feel full (not stuffed), energized, and ready for whatever the day has in store.