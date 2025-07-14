Advertisement
The 3 Food Groups This MD Is Begging You To Get More Of
When hormone shifts, changing energy levels, and unpredictable cravings start to sneak in during midlife, it’s easy to feel like your body is working against you.
But according to board-certified physician and nutrition expert Amy Shah, M.D., one of the most powerful tools for restoring balance isn’t complicated—it’s a straightforward nutrition formula she calls 30-30-3.
The concept is as simple as it sounds:
- 30 grams of protein in your first meal
- 30 grams of fiber throughout the day
- 3 servings of probiotic foods daily
It’s a daily checklist that supports gut health, balances blood sugar, calms cravings, and helps protect muscle as estrogen declines.
1. Why 30 grams of protein first thing?
Starting your day with a high-protein meal is one of the most effective ways to stabilize blood sugar and improve satiety. It also plays a crucial role in preserving lean muscle, which naturally declines during perimenopause and menopause, slowing metabolism in the process.
Rather than reaching for a carb-heavy breakfast, Shah recommends prioritizing protein in your first meal to set a more stable tone for the rest of the day. Options like eggs with sautéed vegetables, Greek yogurt, or a protein shake with added nut butter can easily hit that 30-gram mark.
2. Fiber for your microbiome
Fiber often gets overlooked, but it’s absolutely essential, especially for your gut. Not only does fiber feed beneficial gut bacteria, it also plays a role in detoxification, hormone regulation, and satiety. 95% of Americans don’t come close to the 30 grams per day recommended by health professionals.
Here are a few ideas to boost your intake:
- Chia and flax seeds
- Berries
- Avocados
- Lentils
- Cruciferous vegetables
3. 3 servings of probiotic-rich foods
If fiber feeds your gut microbes, probiotics help seed and diversify them. Fermented foods are a natural and effective way to introduce more beneficial bacteria into the digestive tract.
This is especially important in midlife, when microbiome diversity tends to decline1 and gut-related symptoms, like bloating, constipation, or food sensitivities, may increase.
Shah recommends aiming for three servings daily from foods like kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, or apple cider vinegar. These not only support digestion but also influence mood, immunity, and hormone metabolism.
How to start the 30-30-3 method
This method isn’t all-or-nothing. Shah encourages starting with the first step (getting 30 grams of protein in your first meal) and building from there. As it becomes second nature, you can layer in the fiber and probiotic goals.
A sample day might include:
- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with spinach and a spoonful of sauerkraut
- Lunch: Grilled chicken salad with a fiber-rich base (think lentils or leafy greens) and apple cider vinegar dressing
- Dinner: Salmon with roasted veggies and brown rice, plus a side of kimchi
- Snacks: Probiotic cottage cheese with berries, or a yogurt-based protein shake
The bigger picture: Food + lifestyle
This nutrition strategy doesn’t exist in isolation. Shah emphasizes the importance of syncing your food choices with other foundational habits like walking daily, prioritizing restful sleep, lifting weights to preserve strength, getting morning sunlight, and spending time with people who nourish your mental health.
Together, these create a supportive environment for your body to function at its best.
The takeaway
As your body changes, your nutrition should adapt with it. The 30-30-3 method is a practical framework that delivers support where you need it most—gut health, metabolic stability, and hormone balance. It’s not about perfection; it’s about building a rhythm of daily care that works for the long haul.