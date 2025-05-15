Advertisement
I’ve Tried Countless Protein Powders — This Clean Formula Tastes The Best
Over the last two years, my main nutrition goal has been to eat at least 100 grams of protein per day. And while I love to get as much of protein as possible from whole foods, I often need a little bit of help—which is why I've become a huge fan of protein powder. The right formula can add around 25 grams of protein to a snack or meal (giving me a 25% kickstart to my goals).
The only downside? Not all protein powders are made the same. Not only does the source (and quality!) of protein vary in the typical protein powder, but you'll find that many popular formulas have added ingredients, called excipients, that alter the texture or supplement labeling to make the final product seem better than it is.
And it's not just the formula itself that requires scrutiny. Many popular protein powders rely on excessive amounts of artificial flavoring and less-than-natural sweeteners to make them palatable.
It's the reason I've tested out at least ten different brands of protein powder over the last year—but only one has stuck: mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+.
Why I love this protein powder
High-quality protein source
Like many people, I used to exclusively drink vegan protein powder. I falsely believed plants were a healthier sources of this important macronutrient than whey—until I learned about the shortcomings of plant proteins.
Many plant proteins are not complete proteins, which means they don't have adequate amounts of the nine essential amino acids (i.e. the amino acids your body doesn't naturally produce and must source from food). It's the reason many brands combine different plant protein sources in their formulas to create a more robust amino acid profile.
And even when a plant protein is a complete protein, it doesn't necessarily mean that it has a robust amount of each of the nine essential amino acids. For example, plant protein sources1 tend to have a lower composition of leucine, which is the essential amino acid that initiates muscle protein synthesis when combined with strength training. You need at least 2.5 grams of leucine in a sitting to trigger muscle protein synthesis, and plant proteins often don't meet that threshold.
As a pescatarian who understands the importance of maximizing animal protein sources, it's a given that I'll want to opt for whey protein over a plant-based option for my daily smoothies—but it's also important for me to know that any whey I consume comes from a quality source.
This whey protein is sourced from grass-fed cows in Ireland and the Netherlands. What's more, the isolate is lower in lactose and doesn't have any casein, so my body is easily able to digest it.*
Limited ingredients
You'll only find six ingredients in this protein powder: whey protein isolate, organic vanilla extract, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit extract, organic cinnamon bark powder, and organic bamboo extract. (Or organic cocoa if you opt for a chocolate flavor instead).
This simple ingredient list ensures I don't have to worry about added hormones—including rBST—antibiotics, pesticides, solvents, flavor chemicals, or artificial sweeteners when I'm sipping on this protein powder.
It tastes great & mixes well
Let’s be real: Since you drink a protein powder or add to food, the taste and texture matter a lot. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened a new tub of protein with high hopes, only to be hit with a weird smell, a gritty texture, or a fake-sweet flavor that coats your mouth.
This one? Completely different. The subtle vanilla flavor tastes doesn't overwhelm your palette and acts as an easy complement to a variety of flavors. And while many natural sweeteners are cloying, the monk fruit gives a natural, light sweetness.
What's more, it effortlessly mixes into smoothies, as well as water and milk without creating a chalky residue. I actually look forward to using it, which I rarely say about other protein powders.
It leaves me feeling fueled and full*
We all know the right protein powder can help promote feelings of satiety—and when I drink a shake with this powder, I feel full all morning long.* Typically, I'll add the protein shake to my breakfast to ensure I'm starting my day with at least 50 grams of protein (which is the most important meal for protein synthesis2).
And while I love feeling energized and satiated, I'm most excited knowing this bioavailable protein powder is helping me build lean muscle mass with 25 grams of protein per serving and an optimal dose of BCAAs, specifically 2.5 grams of leucine.*
How I add this protein powder to my day
While the versatile and simple flavor of this protein powder makes it easy to add to your day—think a scoop in yogurt, mixed into oatmeal, or simply mixed with water—a smoothie is my favorite way to consume the formula.
Instead of making a fruit-based smoothie, I love to promote my blood sugar balance by opting for fibrous veggies like kale and cauliflower as the base of my smoothie. I'll then add a small amount of blueberries, which have a low glycemic index but still deliver additional antioxidants.
The final concoction is creamy and satisfying—and the combination of fiber and protein help keep your blood sugar in check.* Simply add the following ingredients to your blender and blend.
- 1/3 cup of frozen cauliflower florets
- 1/3 cup of frozen shredded kale
- 1/4 cup of blueberries
- 2 scoops of mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ (one serving)
- 1/3 cup of ice pellets
- 1/2 cup of filtered water (or milk of choice)
- 1 tsp of peanut butter
On days when I want a little extra protein, I'll also add a little bit of dairy milk or yogurt. And while this version isn't too sweet—which is my preference—you can add 1/2 a banana to make the base even creamier and dessert-like.
The takeaway
I’ve tried dozens of protein powders over the years—everything from boutique blends to big-name brands—and this is the first one I’ve consistently restocked. If you’re aiming to build muscle, support recovery, or just stay on top of your nutrition goals, mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is the one I recommend.* It’s clean, effective, and—dare I say it—actually enjoyable to drink.