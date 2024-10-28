Skip to Content
Integrative Health

How To Build A Breakfast That Lasts Until Lunch + Sample Recipes

Hannah Frye
October 28, 2024
Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy
October 28, 2024

I totally understand that some people prefer brunch over breakfast, but I wake up starving pretty much every morning. Because of this, I'm eating breakfast at 8 in the morning and delay lunch until about 1:30 or 2 p.m.

I used to have a small breakfast, eat a snack at 11 a.m., and then have lunch later on, but I recently cut out the middle step thanks to this "hack" I heard time and again from registered dietitians. Below, discover my method to make breakfast last longer. 

Why you should eat a high-protein breakfast for satiety 

The key to making a breakfast that will actually fill you up: Make protein a first priority. See, protein has proven to be the most effective food macronutrient to provide a satiating effect1 when compared to something like carbohydrates or fat. 

This doesn't mean you should eat protein and only protein for breakfast; rather, make sure you're getting enough for your first meal of the day (and every meal after, for that matter). You'll want to balance out your plate with carbohydrates and fat for energy and hormone support as well. 

You can even test out this theory like I did, seeing how long you feel full after eating a breakfast rich in protein compared to a breakfast without it. Everyone's hunger level is different, but you may notice a bigger shift than you think. 

How to add more protein to your breakfast

When looking at your breakfast lineup for the week, consider adding the following high-protein elements to your dish: 

If you're feeling uninspired to make the switch, consider starting with one of the following sample breakfasts from certified holistic nutritionist Melissa Boufounos (or find some more high-protein meals here): 

  • Turkey breakfast sausages, avocado toast, and apple with cinnamon
  • Scrambled eggs (with diced tomato, onion, and peppers), sprouted grain toast, and orange slices 
  • Overnight oats with chia seeds, hemp hearts, and fruit 

For those who cringe at the thought of consuming breakfast so early, just know the same rule applies to lunch—if you keep protein on your plate, you're sure to feel more satisfied until your next meal. 

The takeaway

If you're looking for a more filling breakfast, consider making protein the star element in your dish. You can add eggs, lean meats, nut butter, protein powder, or Greek yogurt for a major protein and satisfaction boost. Not sure if you're getting enough protein? You might need more than you think—you can learn more about daily protein needs here.

More On This Topic

