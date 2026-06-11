Why It's So Hard To Poop on Vacation (& What To Do About It), From A Harvard MD
You've packed your bags, booked the hotel, and finally escaped your inbox. But somewhere between the airport and the beach, your gut missed the memo that it's time to relax. Now you're three days into your trip, bloated, uncomfortable, and wondering why vacation constipation is somehow always part of the itinerary.
On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, gastroenterologist Trischa Pasricha, M.D, shared that this is one of the most common complaints she hears from patients, and it makes complete physiological sense. "So many people struggle to go on vacation, and it can really ruin your experience," she said.
Here are a few targeted tweaks she suggests to keep things moving, even when everything else about your routine is gloriously different.
Your colon runs on a circadian rhythm
Most people don't realize it, but your colon has its own internal clock. It follows a circadian rhythm, waking up and ramping up activity in the morning and essentially going to sleep overnight.
When you travel across time zones, that rhythm gets disrupted, Pasricha explained. When you eat tells your gut when to be "on", which messes with the colon's internal clock. It makes it hard for your colon to know whether it's morning or midnight, and the result is sluggish, uncooperative digestion. This is why shifting your eating schedule is one of the most powerful tools you have when traveling.
The other culprits piling on
The circadian disruption is the core issue, but vacation tends to layer on several other constipation triggers at once.
- Less movement: At home you might walk to work, hit the gym, or at least move around your office. Whereas on vacation, you're may find yourself horizontal on a beach chair for hours. Movement stimulates contractions throughout the gut, so this lack of movement slows things down.
- Stress: The gut-brain connection is real. Even the fun kind of stress, like navigating a new city or spending a week with extended family, can do a number on your bowels.
- A disrupted coffee routine: Pasricha mentioned this as her own personal vacation struggle. Coffee triggers contractions in the gu for about a third of people who drink it. If you can't get your usual cup at the usual time, that alone can throw off your morning bowel rhythm.
- Richer, lower-fiber food: Eating delicious foods can be one of the best parts of vacation. But it often means more restaurant meals, more indulgent dishes, and fewer of the vegetables and whole grains that keep your digestion in check.
Fix #1: Start eating on your destination's schedule before you board
Pasricha considers this the most underrated travel tip, and it costs you nothing. The moment you get on the plane, start eating as if you're already in your destination's time zone. If you're flying to Europe, skip the in-flight snack at 2 a.m. local time, and wait until it would be breakfast in Paris.
"That's gonna immediately, even before you get there, start to retrain your colon to when it should be awake, and when it should be asleep," Pasricha said. Think of it as jet lag prevention for your gut.
Fix #2: Get moving in the morning
You don't need to find a hotel gym or squeeze in a full workout. A short morning walk is enough to stimulate gut contractions and help get things moving. Pasricha recommends building this into your vacation routine as a non-negotiable, even if it's just a 10-minute stroll on the beach before breakfast.
Walking triggers the same kind of gentle gut stimulation that makes morning movement such a reliable part of a healthy bathroom routine at home. A stroll down the beach, a city block, or even your hotel's hallway will all be beneficial.
Fix #3: Aggressively seek out fiber
This is Pasricha's number one dietary recommendation for travel, and she intentionally uses the word "aggressively." Vacation menus are not designed with your fiber intake in mind, so you have to be proactive to get your daily dose.
She doesn't suggest restricting your vacation eating—indulgence can be part of the experience. Just add fiber on top of it. That may look like ordering a side of broccoli with your pasta, or saying yes to the Brussels sprouts at dinner. Just load up on vegetables more than you think you need to.
And if you really struggle with vacation constipation, pack a fiber supplement. Pasricha specifically recommends psyllium husk, which has been well-studied for its effects on digestion and cholesterol. Tossing a small container in your carry-on means you have a reliable fiber source no matter what you end up eating.
Fix #4: Protect your coffee routine
If coffee is part of your morning bathroom ritual at home, do whatever it takes to replicate that on the road.
This might mean packing instant coffee or single-serve packets, scoping out a good café near your hotel before you arrive, or simply making sure you have access to coffee at the time you'd normally drink it. It sounds small, but for people who rely on that morning cup as a digestive cue, losing it can be enough to throw off the whole day.
The takeaway
Vacation constipation isn't a mystery. It's your colon responding predictably to a disrupted schedule, less movement, fewer vegetables, and a shifted time zone. The fix isn't to eat less or skip the fun. Instead, Pasricha recommends layering in a few simple habits that give your gut the cues it needs to keep doing its job.