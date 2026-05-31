6 Signs Of A Healthy (& Unhealthy) Poop, From A Harvard-Trained MD
Most people have never had a doctor tell them what a healthy bowel movement actually looks like. We all just assume we're doing it right.
Turns out, most of us have a few things wrong. Trisha Pasricha, M.D., MPH, is a leading gastroenterologist, professor at Harvard Medical School, and author of the new book, You've Been Pooping All Wrong. She came on the mindbodygreen podcast to walk me what a healthy poop looks like, what to stop worrying about, and what should actually send you to a doctor. It was one of those conversations where I kept thinking: why does nobody talk about this?
Here's what she told me.
Forget frequency — here's what actually matters
The first thing Pasricha told me is that most people are asking the wrong question about pooping. We've all been conditioned to think that pooping once a day is the gold standard, but she said that's almost never what she leads with in her clinic.
"I don't think frequency is the number one thing that we should be worried about," she said. What she actually cares about? "A healthy bowel movement should be comfortable. That comfort is the most important metric to me. I want it to be effortless."
As for frequency, the range is wider than most people think. Her colleagues at Beth Israel, where she is director of the Institute for Gut-Brain Research, looked at a national survey of Americans and found that anywhere from three times a day to once every three days is considered normal. That's a huge window, which should feel comforting. You can live a full life without pooping every day and be completely fine, as long as the other criteria are met.
3 signs of a healthy bowel movement
So if pooping every day doesn't matter as much as we thought, what does a healthy poop actually look like? Here are three things Pasricha said to look out for in my conversation:
It should be comfortable.
This is the word she kept coming back to. Pooping shouldn't be something you dread, or that requires a ton of effort. It should be easy. Comfort is the most important metric she uses in her clinic, above frequency, timing, and everything else.
You shouldn't spend more than five minutes in the bathroom.
Regularly spending longer than five minute on the toilet is a signal worth paying attention to. Sitting longer, especially with your phone, puts passive pressure on the colon and weakens the tissue that keeps hemorrhoids in check. If you find yourself watching a full episode of TV on the toilet, that's a problem.
Pasricha said you should be able to go quickly and easily, then move on with your day. If you need the reminder, set a timer for yourself (or a limit of two TikToks).
It should fall within a normal frequency range.
Frequency isn't everything, but it is worth noting. Anywhere from three times a day to once every three days is within the window Pasricha's colleagues identified in a national survey. You don't need to go every single day to be healthy. You can take a day off from pooping and still be completely fine. However, if you're just pooping once a week, that may be a sign something is off.
3 signs of an unhealthy bowel movement
Pasricha pointed out a few clear signals that something isn't right with your poop:
You shouldn't have painful cramping or bloating tied to going.
"If you're going every day, but you're bloated and uncomfortable all the time, and it seems to be tied to your bowel movements, that's not normal to me." While Pasricha said a lot of people experience cramping or pain associated with going, she said it's worth talking to your doctor about, even if it's relieved after a big poop.
Pooping shouldn't hijack your day.
She described patients who poop once a day, but spend 45 minutes in the bathroom that derails their families plans for the day. While the frequency looks fine on paper, it's not healthy for your whole morning to revolve around the toilet. Your bathroom habits should fit into your life, not the other way around.
Blood in your stool is a major warning sign.
This is the one Pasricha was most emphatic about. "Even if it's painless, blood in your stool is never normal," she told me. She said she hears this all the time in her clinic, especially from younger patients who see blood and assume it's just a hemorrhoid. And she's not dismissing that, the most likely explanation often is a hemorrhoid. But her point is that you should have a doctor actually look at it before you spend the rest of your life dismissing blood as nothing.
As we see a rise in early-onset colorectal cancer, it's not the moment to assume everything is fine. Even if it's painless, even if it's just a small streak, get it checked. It's probably something benign. But "probably" isn't good enough when the alternative is missing something serious.
How you can actually improve your bowel movements
While some of these signs of unhealthy pooping may warrant a doctor's visit (like blood in your stool), Pasricha also shared a lot of practical advice for improving your bowel movements on your own. Here's what she recommends:
- Raise your knees above your waist. Modern toilets aren't designed for optimal pooping. When your knees are lower than your hips, a muscle acts like a sling around the colon, creating a kink that makes it harder to go. Elevating your feet on a stool straightens things out and makes the whole process easier. Pasricha said this one change alone can make a noticeable difference.
- Increase your fiber. This is the one she comes back to most. She recommends spreading fiber throughout the day, starting with a high-fiber breakfast, and supplementing with psyllium husk on days when you fall short. If you need ideas for incorporating more fiber into your meals, here are some simple ways to get things moving.
- Reduce stress where you can. Stress has a direct effect on the gut, and she includes it in her standard list of things to address when patients can't figure out what's going wrong.
If you want to do a full gut reset, Pasricha recommends cutting back on ultra-processed foods, alcohol and NSAIDs for 30 days. All three of these things can damage the gut lining over time. It's unrealistic to cut them out completely, but a 30-day experiment of minimizing all three can be helpful to see what your real baseline feels like.
The takeaway
The thing that stuck with me most from this conversation isn't any single tip—it's Pasricha's framing. Comfort is the metric. Your bathroom habits should fit into your life quietly and easily, without pain, without drama, without a 45-minute production. If they don't, that's worth paying attention to.
And if there's ever blood, don't wait. It's probably nothing serious. But "probably" isn't a good enough reason to ignore it.