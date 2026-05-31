6 Signs Of A Healthy (& Unhealthy) Poop, From A Harvard-Trained MD

This is the one Pasricha was most emphatic about. "Even if it's painless, blood in your stool is never normal," she told me. She said she hears this all the time in her clinic, especially from younger patients who see blood and assume it's just a hemorrhoid. And she's not dismissing that, the most likely explanation often is a hemorrhoid. But her point is that you should have a doctor actually look at it before you spend the rest of your life dismissing blood as nothing.