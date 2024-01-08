Advertisement
3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts
If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. But if that sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. On the other hand, if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
Simple things like changes in routine, certain foods, and even stress can disrupt regular bowel movements, but with the right attention, it's pretty simple to get things back on track. Here are gut health experts' top three tips to get your digestion going:
Stick to a sleep schedule
Going to sleep at the same time every night can go a long way in promoting regularity.
"Changes in sleep patterns can affect our circadian rhythm, which controls both our sleep/wake cycles and our digestion," dietitian and nutrition expert Tanya Zuckerbrot, R.D., tells mbg.
"This may be why most people have their bowel movements in the morning. Any change to your sleep cycle can cause changes in colonic motility1, leading to delays in bowel movements," she says.
Prioritize fiber
When it comes to poop, you really are what you eat. And most Americans aren't eating enough fiber2, which is key to regular bowel movements.
"Fiber helps promote digestive regularity, which is good for the gut. Soluble fiber, in particular, helps build stool bulk, while insoluble fiber helps speed up transit time," Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, previously told mindbodygreen.
Luckily, there's a one-stop shop where you can find both. Meet mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+, a USDA certified organic vegan blend with both soluble and insoluble fiber for optimal digestion, regularity, and even laxation.* And if that weren't enough, it contains both prebiotics (in the form of plant fibers) and a unique, spore-forming probiotic strain specifically chosen for its ability to support beneficial gut microbes and promote optimal stool consistency.* Learn more about organic fiber potency+ here.
Try intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting, also called time-restricted eating, may help regulate digestion, according to integrative medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Amy Shah, M.D.
"Since we're trying to give [the gut] a rest from all the digesting it's been doing, the first thing you should do is try to fast for at least 16 hours," she tells mbg, "which means you leave 16 hours between your last meal of the day and breakfast."
For example, eating the last meal of the day at 8 p.m. and the first meal of the day at 12 p.m. the next day would equate to a 16-hour fast. This also leaves room in the morning for proper hydration, which can help support digestion3.
The takeaway
Maintaining a sleep routine, prioritizing fiber, and intermittent fasting are a few expert-backed ways to promote regularity on a daily basis. If those don't seem to work and you need to get back on track, check out this comprehensive guide to speeding up digestion.
