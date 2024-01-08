Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 08, 2024
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Image by Omigo / Contributor
January 08, 2024

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. But if that sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. On the other hand, if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.

Simple things like changes in routine, certain foods, and even stress can disrupt regular bowel movements, but with the right attention, it's pretty simple to get things back on track. Here are gut health experts' top three tips to get your digestion going:

1.

Stick to a sleep schedule

Going to sleep at the same time every night can go a long way in promoting regularity.

"Changes in sleep patterns can affect our circadian rhythm, which controls both our sleep/wake cycles and our digestion," dietitian and nutrition expert Tanya Zuckerbrot, R.D., tells mbg. 

"This may be why most people have their bowel movements in the morning. Any change to your sleep cycle can cause changes in colonic motility1, leading to delays in bowel movements," she says. 

2.

Prioritize fiber

When it comes to poop, you really are what you eat. And most Americans aren't eating enough fiber2, which is key to regular bowel movements.

"Fiber helps promote digestive regularity, which is good for the gut. Soluble fiber, in particular, helps build stool bulk, while insoluble fiber helps speed up transit time," Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, previously told mindbodygreen.

Luckily, there's a one-stop shop where you can find both. Meet mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+, a USDA certified organic vegan blend with both soluble and insoluble fiber for optimal digestion, regularity, and even laxation.* And if that weren't enough, it contains both prebiotics (in the form of plant fibers) and a unique, spore-forming probiotic strain specifically chosen for its ability to support beneficial gut microbes and promote optimal stool consistency.* Learn more about organic fiber potency+ here.

3.

Try intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting, also called time-restricted eating, may help regulate digestion, according to integrative medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Amy Shah, M.D.

"Since we're trying to give [the gut] a rest from all the digesting it's been doing, the first thing you should do is try to fast for at least 16 hours," she tells mbg, "which means you leave 16 hours between your last meal of the day and breakfast." 

For example, eating the last meal of the day at 8 p.m. and the first meal of the day at 12 p.m. the next day would equate to a 16-hour fast. This also leaves room in the morning for proper hydration, which can help support digestion3.

The takeaway

Maintaining a sleep routine, prioritizing fiber, and intermittent fasting are a few expert-backed ways to promote regularity on a daily basis. If those don't seem to work and you need to get back on track, check out this comprehensive guide to speeding up digestion.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Want Longer Hair By 2025? Start The Year With These 3 Habits
Integrative Health

Want Longer Hair By 2025? Start The Year With These 3 Habits

Hannah Frye

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why
Women's Health

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why

Emily Kelleher

Use This Formula To Whip Up A Breakfast That Will Keep You Full Until Lunch
Integrative Health

Use This Formula To Whip Up A Breakfast That Will Keep You Full Until Lunch

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat

Jason Wachob

Heads Up Men—This Common Habit Is Interfering With Your Sperm Quality
Integrative Health

Heads Up Men—This Common Habit Is Interfering With Your Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

I Thought Nothing Could Get Me To Fall Asleep — Until I Tried This*
Integrative Health

I Thought Nothing Could Get Me To Fall Asleep — Until I Tried This*

Izzy Mattoon

The Antioxidant-Rich Soup An Herbalist Wants You To Eat For Dessert
Integrative Health

The Antioxidant-Rich Soup An Herbalist Wants You To Eat For Dessert

William Siff, LAc

This Sleep Supplement Works Better Than Melatonin (Without The Side Effects)
Integrative Health

This Sleep Supplement Works Better Than Melatonin (Without The Side Effects)

Emma Loewe

Supplementing With This Amino Acid Could Provide Major Cardiovascular Perks*
Integrative Health

Supplementing With This Amino Acid Could Provide Major Cardiovascular Perks*

Emma Loewe

Want Longer Hair By 2025? Start The Year With These 3 Habits
Integrative Health

Want Longer Hair By 2025? Start The Year With These 3 Habits

Hannah Frye

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why
Women's Health

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why

Emily Kelleher

Use This Formula To Whip Up A Breakfast That Will Keep You Full Until Lunch
Integrative Health

Use This Formula To Whip Up A Breakfast That Will Keep You Full Until Lunch

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat

Jason Wachob

Heads Up Men—This Common Habit Is Interfering With Your Sperm Quality
Integrative Health

Heads Up Men—This Common Habit Is Interfering With Your Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

I Thought Nothing Could Get Me To Fall Asleep — Until I Tried This*
Integrative Health

I Thought Nothing Could Get Me To Fall Asleep — Until I Tried This*

Izzy Mattoon

The Antioxidant-Rich Soup An Herbalist Wants You To Eat For Dessert
Integrative Health

The Antioxidant-Rich Soup An Herbalist Wants You To Eat For Dessert

William Siff, LAc

This Sleep Supplement Works Better Than Melatonin (Without The Side Effects)
Integrative Health

This Sleep Supplement Works Better Than Melatonin (Without The Side Effects)

Emma Loewe

Supplementing With This Amino Acid Could Provide Major Cardiovascular Perks*
Integrative Health

Supplementing With This Amino Acid Could Provide Major Cardiovascular Perks*

Emma Loewe

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.