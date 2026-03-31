The 6 High-Fiber Foods A Dietitian Buys On Repeat
It’s no secret that most of us need to eat more fiber (including dietitians!). And reaching the daily recommendation of 25 to 38 grams of fiber a day can feel overwhelming if you don’t have the right game plan. The thing is, relying only on fruits and vegetables alone isn’t enough
Lauren Hubert, M.S., R.D., who specializes in helping women lose fat and improve their body composition, recently offered a sneak peek at the six high-fiber foods that she always has in her kitchen. Here’s what they are and how you can use them as part of your high-fiber journey.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds are a sneaky good source of fiber, providing four grams per tablespoon.
What makes them especially powerful is their unique ability to absorb liquid and form a gel-like consistency, thanks to their soluble fiber content. Overall, this helps slow down digestion, keeping you fuller for longer and supporting more stable blood sugar levels.
Hubert loves making a chia seed pudding. Enjoy it as a breakfast, snack, or even dessert, as you can customize the ingredients and flavor to your preferences. Give this vanilla raspberry chia pudding a try!
Oats
Oats are a classic high-fiber choice for a reason. About ½ cup of dry rolled oats offers about four grams of fiber1, most of which is a soluble fiber called beta-glucan. This type of fiber is particularly beneficial at lowering cholesterol levels.
“You can put them in smoothies or make muffins with them, but I personally love making overnight oats,” says Hubert. Overnight oats also just happens to be my favorite breakfast (maybe it’s a dietitian thing or the fact that it’s just so convenient). Plus, it’s the perfect way to add other high-fiber foods (like chia seeds, flaxseeds, and raspberries) to your morning meal and protein (like yogurt and a high-quality protein powder).
Use this recipe for a classic overnight oats base. Or, experiment with these coffee crunch and strawberry cheesecake oats.
Potatoes
Ok, one veggie did find its way on this list: the humble potato. And while potatoes by definition are absolutely a veggie, nutritionally, they also fit into the carbohydrate category.
A ½ cup of cooked potatoes provides about three to four grams of fiber. Hubert always has a bag of regular, sweet, or mini potatoes on hand. Roast them in the oven or air fryer for a quick and filling carb for literally any meal of the day.
Make these BBQ pork-stuffed sweet potatoes for an easy weeknight meal.
Whole grain or sprouted bread
Yes, the right bread absolutely deserves kitchen counter space. Hubert typically opts for whole-grain breads that have three to four grams of fiber per slice (and just 70 calories).
“For meals, I’ll use it for elevated toast—like avocado toast, peanut butter with banana and honey, chicken or tuna salad, or an egg breakfast sandwich with tomatoes and cheese,” says Hubert. “If I’m having it as a snack or pre-workout, I typically stick to one slice instead of two.”
Tortillas
“I love having tortillas. I make a lot of tacos and quesadillas with leftover chicken for a high-protein, high-fiber meal,” says Hubert. They’re also incredibly versatile: “We can also make wraps with them if you like Caesar wraps or honey mustard wraps.” Pairing them with protein and fiber-rich fillings (like beans, veggies, or avocado) helps turn a simple meal into something much more satisfying and balanced.
These chicken Caesar salad wraps pack 30+ grams of protein.
Quinoa
Quinoa is a great shelf-stable staple that pulls double duty as both a fiber source, while offering a bit of a protein boost.
Hubert likes keeping quinoa on hand for its convenience and versatility. It works well as a base for grain bowls, tossed into salads, or served alongside proteins and roasted vegetables. You can even batch cook it at the start of the week to quickly add a fiber boost to lunches and dinners.
The takeaway
Eating enough fiber means incorporating the right kinds of carbohydrates into your daily routine. By incorporating a mix of fiber-rich carbs like seeds, whole grains, legumes, and smart swaps like high-fiber tortillas, you can steadily build meals that support digestion, fullness, and overall health.