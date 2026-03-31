“You can put them in smoothies or make muffins with them, but I personally love making overnight oats,” says Hubert. Overnight oats also just happens to be my favorite breakfast (maybe it’s a dietitian thing or the fact that it’s just so convenient). Plus, it’s the perfect way to add other high-fiber foods (like chia seeds, flaxseeds, and raspberries) to your morning meal and protein (like yogurt and a high-quality protein powder).