These Speedy Chicken Caesar Salad Wraps Pack 30+ Grams Of Protein
I combined two of my ultimate lunch loves (chicken Caesar salad and wraps) to create this wrap, and I have zero regrets. It’s incredibly tasty and satisfying thanks to the creamy, tangy miso dressing, which sneaks in probiotics that support your gut in breaking down and eliminating excess estrogen. This is the ideal quick meal on the go, making it great for busy weekdays or the weekend adventures (hikes! road trips!) you may feel like embarking on in your follicular phase.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Serves: 2
Miso Caesar dressing
- ½ cup avocado oil mayonnaise (or full-fat Greek yogurt)
- 2 tablespoons miso
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 large lemon (about 3 tablespoons)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon anchovy paste
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- Black pepper to taste
Wraps
- ½ small head romaine lettuce, rinsed, drained, and chopped
- 4 leaves dinosaur kale, torn from the stems, rinsed, drained, and chopped
- 1 large rotisserie chicken breast, diced
- Grated Parmesan or vegan Parmesan for topping (optional)
- 2 large burrito-sized gluten-free tortillas of choice (I like wraps made from cassava or sprouted brown rice)
- ½ avocado, pitted, peeled, and sliced
Method
- For the dressing: Whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl until creamy and well combined and set aside.
- For the wraps: Combine the romaine, kale, chicken, and Parmesan (if using) in a bowl, pour the dressing over, and toss to combine well.
- Warm the tortillas on the stove, either briefly over an open flame or in a dry skillet (this makes them more pliable and easier to wrap). Place each tortilla on a piece of parchment paper and mash the avocado slices in the centers. Divide the kale/romaine/chicken mixture between the two wraps, adding it in the center on top of the avocado.
- Fold the right and left sides of one tortilla inward, 1 to 2 inches over the salad filling. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over the filling, keeping the sides tucked in and pulling the bottom flap taut as you roll one or two more times until the wrap is secured. Then, roll the wrap in the parchment paper until covered, tucking in the sides. Repeat with the second wrap. Slice each in half and enjoy.
NOTE: While the parchment paper isn’t mandatory, I find it helps to keep the wrap intact while you’re enjoying it.
Excerpted from HORMONE HEALTHY EATS by Lauren Chambers. Copyright © 2026 by Lauren Chambers. Photograph by Eva Kolenko. Used with permission of Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.