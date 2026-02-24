These Speedy Chicken Caesar Salad Wraps Pack 30+ Grams Of Protein

I combined two of my ultimate lunch loves (chicken Caesar salad and wraps) to create this wrap, and I have zero regrets. It’s incredibly tasty and satisfying thanks to the creamy, tangy miso dressing, which sneaks in probiotics that support your gut in breaking down and eliminating excess estrogen. This is the ideal quick meal on the go, making it great for busy weekdays or the weekend adventures (hikes! road trips!) you may feel like embarking on in your follicular phase.