5 Creative & Healthy Ways To Use Peanut Butter (That Aren’t PB & J)
Peanut butter is one of the most versatile foods. It’s creamy, slightly salty, and mixes seamlessly into sweet or savory dishes. Plus, it’s nutritious. A two tablespoon serving provides 7 to 8 grams of protein, 2 to 4 grams of fiber, and lots of beneficial monounsaturated fats. This combo is what makes peanut butter especially filling.
Of course, it’s great for pairing with fruit or making a PB&J (I lived on these sandwiches as a kid). But it can do so much more. Keep reading for creative ways to use this beloved pantry staple.
Melt & drizzle it on popcorn
Popcorn is a snacktime favorite that can be surprisingly healthy (with about 4 grams of fiber in 3 cups of air-popped popcorn). However, it’s not super filling on its own.
The nutty richness of peanut butter complements popcorn’s toasty flavor, and it adds staying power to a snack that’s otherwise mostly carbs.
To try it, warm 1–2 tablespoons of peanut butter in the microwave or on the stovetop until it’s pourable. Drizzle it over freshly popped popcorn and toss well.
For extra flavor, add a pinch of cinnamon, cocoa powder, or even a light sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
This snack absolutely requires napkins.
RELATED READ: The Link Between Eating Peanut Butter & Healthy Aging
Make energy bites
Peanut butter is the perfect addition to no-bake energy bites because it naturally holds ingredients together while adding protein and healthy fats.
A simple formula is peanut butter + oats + something sweet. From there, you can customize with ingredients like chia seeds, protein powder, ground flax, mini dark chocolate chips, shredded coconut, or chopped nuts.
Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls and refrigerate until firm. We love these RD-approved peanut butter cup protein ones.
Whisk together a stir-fry sauce
I use peanut butter in my homemade stir-fry sauce several times a month.
Just whisk together soy sauce, warm water, peanut butter, sesame oil, rice vinegar, garlic, and ginger. It creates a silky (just slightly nutty) sauce that coats vegetables, tofu, chicken, or noodles beautifully.
Try it out for yourself and make these sesame noodles with shrimp.
Try it in soup
That’s right. Peanut butter makes a great addition to soup.
In many cuisines (including West African–inspired stews), peanut butter is stirred into broth-based soups to add richness and body without needing cream. As it melts into the liquid, it creates a velvety texture and slightly nutty flavor that pairs especially well with warming spices, tomatoes, and vegetables.
Make a PB-stuffed dates
If you’re craving something sweet, peanut butter–stuffed dates are one of the easiest treats you can make.
Simply slice a Medjool date open, remove the pit, and fill the center with about a teaspoon of peanut butter. From there, you can even drizzle some melted chocolate on top. I love having about 2 of these for some pre-workout fuel or an afternoon pick-me-up!
The takeaway
Peanut butter is far more versatile than just spreading it on toast or making a PB&J. From savory sauces and soups to quick snacks and naturally sweet treats, you can use it for any meal or snack any time of day. Just be sure to always have a jar on hand!