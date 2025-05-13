Skip to Content
Try These 4-Ingredient Date Bites For A Nut-Free Snacking Option

May 13, 2025
There's a whole world of easy snack bites out there. However, most contain one common ingredient that stops some people from enjoying them: nuts. While nuts have a whole lot of benefits, they're also some of the most common allergens—which means, for many people, snack bites and snack bars are off the table.

But with a recipe like this four-ingredient wonder, consider them back on the snacking menu. A hero for any homemade snack bite, here dates take center stage. These fiber-filled dried fruits are offset by coconut in two forms: shredded coconut and coconut manna (also known as coconut butter). Not to be confused with coconut oil, the manna is made by pureeing the meat of the coconut into a paste. This means it retains the fiber and has a thicker texture—two elements that contribute to the fantastic final product.

To finish it off, the bites feature 1 teaspoon of lemon zest, which packs a big, bright flavor punch.

Raw Lemon Date Bites

Makes 10 or 11 bites

Ingredients

  • ½ cup dates, pitted
  • ⅓ cup coconut manna (aka coconut butter)
  • ½ cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

Method

  1. Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until well combined. The dates should be well processed, and the mixture should stick together and almost look "shiny" when pressed between your fingers.
  2. Transfer mixture to a piece of parchment paper. Roll mixture into a log and then wrap the parchment paper around it. Once wrapped, press and roll the mixture a little more to ensure it is an evenly shaped and firm log.
  3. Chill the log in the fridge for 1 hour and then cut into 10 or 11 bite-size pieces. These raw bites are best kept cool in the fridge and can also be frozen.
Excerpted from Healing Your Thyroid Naturally: Dr. Emily Lipinski's Comprehensive Guide by Emily Lipinski, N.D., HBSc. Copyright © 2020. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
