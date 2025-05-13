But with a recipe like this four-ingredient wonder, consider them back on the snacking menu. A hero for any homemade snack bite, here dates take center stage. These fiber-filled dried fruits are offset by coconut in two forms: shredded coconut and coconut manna (also known as coconut butter). Not to be confused with coconut oil, the manna is made by pureeing the meat of the coconut into a paste. This means it retains the fiber and has a thicker texture—two elements that contribute to the fantastic final product.