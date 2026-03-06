Does Peanut Butter Help Or Hurt The Aging Process? New Study Explains
Maintaining independence as you age often comes down to one thing: the ability to move confidently through your day. Getting up from a chair without assistance, climbing stairs, catching yourself if you stumble, are all movements that rely on something called muscle power. It declines faster than strength alone as we get older.
A new six-month clinical trial suggests that something as simple as peanut butter could help preserve that power. Researchers found that older adults who ate about 1.5 servings of peanut butter daily showed meaningful improvements in lower-body function. It's not a magic fix, but it is an accessible, affordable strategy that's easy to stick with. Plus, it can also satisfy a craving.
What the research found
The study, published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle1, followed 120 adults aged 65 and older who were at risk of falls. Half received 43 grams of peanut butter daily (about three tablespoons), while the other half continued their usual diet.
After six months, the peanut butter group showed significant improvements in two key areas:
- Sit-to-stand time: Participants completed the five-times sit-to-stand test 1.23 seconds faster
- Muscle power: Absolute power increased by 22 watts, and relative power improved by 0.27 W/kg
Notably, gait speed (the study's primary outcome), grip strength, and body composition didn't change significantly between groups. Plus, despite adding roughly 250 calories per day, participants in the peanut butter group didn't gain weight.
The study also boasted impressive adherence: 86% of participants stuck with the daily peanut butter routine, and 90% completed the full trial.
Why muscle power matters more than you might think
It's important to note that muscle power isn't the same as muscle strength.
Power reflects how quickly you can generate force. Think about standing up from a chair, catching yourself if you stumble, or climbing stairs without hesitation. It's the combination of strength and speed, and research shows it declines earlier and faster than strength alone as we age.
According to the study authors, a one-second improvement in sit-to-stand time is clinically significant. It essentially reverses about 10% of the typical annual decline in this measure. The power gains observed (0.2-0.3 W/kg) represent a shift from "low" to "medium" muscle power categories.
Why does this matter? Low relative muscle power predicts limited mobility and increased fracture risk, while improved power is a better predictor of survival and independence in older adults than peak muscle strength alone.
Why peanut butter specifically?
Peanut butter brings a unique combination of nutrients to the table:
- Protein: About 10 grams per serving
- Healthy fats: Mostly unsaturated fats, around 20 grams per serving
- Bioactive compounds: Including antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that may help combat inflammation and oxidative stress, both risk factors for age-related muscle loss
It's also worth noting that key minerals decline with age, and peanut butter provides a convenient source of magnesium and other nutrients that support muscle function.
Beyond nutrition, there's a practical appeal. Peanut butter is affordable, shelf-stable, soft (easy for older adults to eat), and genuinely enjoyable. Most participants reported they'd continue eating it "now and then" simply because they liked it.
The researchers speculate that the lack of weight gain despite added calories may relate to peanut butter's high unsaturated fat content, incomplete fat absorption, or other mechanisms affecting energy balance. These weren't directly measured in the study.
Important caveats to keep in mind
Before you stock up on jars, a few things to consider:
The study population was relatively healthy. Participants had higher-than-average baseline protein intake and physical function, which may have created ceiling effects. This means there was less room for improvement. People with lower baseline function or protein intake might see different (potentially larger) effects.
This isn't a replacement for exercise. The researchers emphasize that resistance training remains essential for building muscle mass and strength. Peanut butter supplementation showed benefits for power, but it didn't change muscle mass or strength measures like grip strength and knee extensor strength.
Allergies are a real consideration. For those with peanut allergies, this intervention obviously isn't an option. Other nut butters may offer similar benefits, but they weren't tested in this trial.
One outcome improved; others didn't. While the sit-to-stand results are promising, gait speed (the primary outcome) and most other measures didn't change significantly.
The takeaway
This research adds to growing evidence that simple, sustainable dietary changes can support healthy aging. No complicated protocols required.
Adding about 1.5 servings of peanut butter daily (roughly 43 grams, or about 3 tablespoons) improved lower-body muscle power in older adults at risk of falls. While it's not magic, it's an accessible, affordable strategy that most people can easily incorporate.
The sweet spot? Combine it with regular movement, especially resistance training, for the best chance at maintaining the strength, power, and independence that matter most as you age.