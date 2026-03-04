Ditch the Crunches — Here's What Actually Builds Core Strength
Somewhere along the way, fitness culture decided that a strong core was built on a gym mat. We've been crunching, planking, and leg-raising our way to "core strength" for years, and yet lower back pain remains one of the most common complaints doctors hear, and most people still can't transfer their ab work into anything that makes real life easier.
There's a reason for that. The core isn't a vanity muscle. It's a stability system, a 360-degree brace of deep muscle, fascia, and pressure that exists to protect your spine, transfer force, and keep you upright.
Crunches train almost none of that. And the sooner we acknowledge it, the sooner we can start building true strength.
Your core is more important than you think
A strong core isn't about the six-pack you can see. It's about the strength you can use. Research consistently links core stability1 to injury prevention, better posture, improved balance, and functional independence well into older age.
Think about the last time you lifted a heavy bag of groceries, caught yourself from slipping on a wet floor, or reached across a table to grab something. In every one of those moments, your core was the difference between control and chaos. It's the central link in every kinetic chain your body uses, the structural bridge between your lower and upper body that allows force to travel efficiently through movement.
When that system is weak or imbalanced, the downstream effects are wide-ranging:
- Lower back pain: One of the most common complaints2 in adults under 50, and frequently linked to poor core stability.
- Poor posture: A weak core lets the spine drift into compensatory positions over hours of sitting or standing.
- Hip and knee instability: Without a stable center, surrounding joints take on excess load they weren't designed to handle.
- Reduced balance and coordination: An issue that becomes increasingly important with age, when fall prevention directly impacts long-term health and independence.
Building real core strength, then, is one of the most powerful investments you can make in your long-term health and longevity.
The problem with traditional ab training
Even with all their popularity, classic ab exercises are built around a very narrow definition of strength.
The crunch, the sit-up, and most floor-based ab work primarily target the rectus abdominis, the long, superficial muscle that runs down the front of your abdomen and is responsible for spinal flexion (bending you forward). It's the muscle that creates the look of a six-pack. It is not, however, the muscle most responsible for functional core stability.
Deep beneath the rectus abdominis lives a far more important cast of characters: the transverse abdominis (your body's natural weight belt), the multifidus (a series of small muscles running along the spine), the pelvic floor, and the diaphragm.
Together, these muscles create intra-abdominal pressure, essentially an internal pressure system that braces and protects your spine under load. Traditional crunches barely touch them.
Worse, high-volume spinal flexion work can create real problems:
- Disc stress: Repeatedly rounding the spine under load places pressure on the intervertebral discs, which is compounded in people who already sit for most of the day.
- Hip flexor dominance: Crunches heavily recruit the hip flexors, the muscles connecting your thighs to your lower spine, pulling the pelvis forward and contributing to anterior pelvic tilt.
- Strength plateaus: Because crunches are so limited in the muscles they actually target, progress tends to stall quickly without meaningful carryover to real-world movement.
Crunches do have their place, but they shouldn’t be the foundation of your core training.
What your core is designed to do
Watch someone carry a heavy suitcase through an airport. Notice how their torso doesn't collapse sideways? That's their core resisting lateral flexion, keeping them upright against an asymmetrical load. Watch someone perform a powerful tennis serve or a golf swing. That rotational force doesn't come from the arms; it's generated and transferred through a braced, stable core.
In real life, the core functions as a stabilizer and force transfer system, not a primary mover. It resists extension when you lift something heavy overhead. It resists rotation when a single-leg movement challenges your balance. It resists lateral bending when you carry something on one side.
The common thread? Resistance. Stability. Control under load.
Functional movements that build a stronger core
Squats
Every variation of the squat—back squat, front squat, goblet squat—is a core exercise in disguise.
Holding weight in front of your body, like in a goblet or front squat, challenges your core to resist collapsing forward. Your deep stabilizers engage to maintain a neutral spine, while your obliques and transverse abdominis create tension around your midsection.
During any loaded squat, intra-abdominal pressure must rise to protect the spine. The transverse abdominis, pelvic floor, and diaphragm all engage automatically as part of this pressure system.
You're training the deepest, most functional layer of your core, and you're also building leg strength at the same time.
Loaded carries
If there is a single exercise category that deserves more attention in mainstream fitness, it's the loaded carry. The premise is simple: pick something heavy up, and walk with it. Each variation targets the core differently:
- Farmer's carries (a weight in each hand) build total-body tension and challenge the core to stay neutral under bilateral compression.
- Suitcase carries (one weight on one side) force the core to resist lateral flexion with every single step; the obliques and deep lower back muscles work overtime.
- Overhead carries (weight pressed overhead) demand co-contraction of the entire posterior and anterior chain to prevent the load from pulling you off-balance.
Plus, they’re functional because they mirror real life: carrying groceries, luggage, or a child on your hip.
Single-leg movements
Lunges, split squats, Bulgarian split squats, and single-leg deadlifts are fantastic core exercises while also building leg and glute strength. When you're standing on one leg, your pelvis wants to drop on the unsupported side. The gluteus medius and the lateral core work together to prevent that from happening.
Single-leg deadlifts, in particular, train the core's ability to resist rotation and maintain spinal neutrality under a hip-hinging load, one of the most transferable patterns to everyday life.
Every time you pick something up off the floor with a slightly staggered stance, that's the movement you've been training.
Rotational training
Wood chops, medicine ball rotational throws, and anti-rotation presses (like the Pallof press, where a resistance band or cable tries to rotate you while you resist it) train what might be the most neglected core function of all: rotational stability and power.
These movements are essential for everyday tasks like reaching into the back seat, throwing a ball, swinging a tennis racquet, and the list goes on.
What this means for your training
You don’t have to ban planks or crunches forever. But consider reframing them as supplemental, not foundational. A simple shift might look like this:
- Treat your compound lifts as core training, because they are. Squats, deadlifts, and lunges all require significant core bracing
- Add a loaded carry to two or three workouts per week. Start light (15-20 lbs per hand is enough to feel it) and gradually increase the load over time
- Incorporate at least one single-leg movement into every lower-body session. Lunges and split squats are a great starting point, but you can also layer in single-leg Romanian deadlifts, step-ups, and lateral lunges.
- Include one anti-rotation or rotational exercise per week. This could include the Pallof press, Russian twists, or medicine ball rotational throws. Check out how to do the Pallof press here.
That’s it.
No 20-minute ab circuits. No 200-rep burnout sessions. Just movements that create sustainable and functional strength.
The takeaway
The strongest, most capable cores rarely belong to the people doing the most crunches. They belong to the people who lift heavy things off the ground with control. Who carry awkward loads across a parking lot without leaning to one side. Who balance on one leg while picking up their shoes.
In other words, they train their core for real life, not just the gym floor.