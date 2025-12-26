What Is Functional Core Strength? Pvolve's Head Trainer Explains
Core strength impacts everything, from how we walk and bend to our posture, balance, and even our risk of injury. But despite what you may have thought, true core strength involves a lot more than banging out crunches.
I was lucky enough to grab a Q&A with VP of Training and Pvolve Head Trainer Dani Coleman to discuss the ins and outs of functional core strength and how to work it into a weekly routine.
What does a truly strong core look like functionally, and why does it matter at every age?
Core strength is foundational because it supports how we move in everyday life: stabilizing the spine, improving posture, and helping to reduce injury and prevent pain. Starting in our 30s, we are at risk of losing 3 to 8% of muscle mass per decade. So as we mature, building lean muscle mass and a strong core can help us maintain our functional independence.
At Pvolve, we train every aspect of your core so you are set up for success in everyday life: whether you're stepping off a curb, carrying groceries, or simply getting up from the floor. When we lack core strength, we put pressure on the rest of our body to pick up the slack and can be at a greater risk for injury, especially when it comes to things like falling.
Why aren’t static holds (like planks) enough for real-world strength?
Generally speaking, your core is composed of your rectus abdominis, internal and external obliques, transverse abdominis, erector spinae, and pelvic floor. With that, while planks can be a great exercise selection, planks are only one exercise to consider when it comes training your core holistically.
I like to train the core largely while standing, through various dynamic movement patterns and rotations, so you can develop better body mechanics, body awareness, and core connection with your daily movements.
How can people train smarter with full-body, low-impact moves?
Full-body low-impact moves are beneficial as they can be efficient with your time, accessible to all fitness levels, a great option to help mitigate the stress on your joints and connective tissues, and can still drive results. Full-body low-impact movements encompass a wide range, allowing you to create a balanced routine that incorporates activities such as strength training, cardio, and mobility.
What are your top moves for core strength?
These Pvolve-inspired moves are low-impact, equipment-optional, and prioritize functional core strength. You can do them anywhere, with or without tools, but each can also be progressed using added resistance:
Palloff Press: Using one moderate to heavy weight.
- Start with your feet hip-width, soft bend in your knees, hips stacked underneath your shoulders, and engage your glutes.
- Hold the dumbbell close to your chest, and exhale as you extend your arms out in front of you. Return your arms back to their starting point.
Golf Swing: Using your bodyweight, moderate weight, or p.3 trainer.
- Start with your feet slightly wider than your hips
- Hinge at your hips, find an incline of your spine, and keep a long line of energy from the crown of your head to your tailbone.
- Hold the weight like it’s a golf club.
- Keep your arms lengthened as you exhale and swing the weight to one direction.
Stepback and Hinge:
- Step one leg directly back behind you while keeping it lengthened and your toes pointing forward. Maintain a soft bend in your front knee.
- Bring your hands behind your head. Hinge your body forward without rounding your shoulders or tucking your tailbone under.
- Exhale and bring your body back upright.
- Switch your legs and repeat on the other side.
Deadbug: (using bodyweight or light ankle band)
- Start laying on your back in a neutral spine, with your legs table top, and arms reaching upwards.
- Lower your leg and opposite hand away from one another.
- Exhale as you bring everything back. Repeat on the opposite side.
There you have it—functional core strength that is actually fun, dynamic, and supportive of your active life.