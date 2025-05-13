Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

Need A Full-Body Move To Get Your Blood Pumping? Enter Side Plank Crunches

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
May 13, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
How to do a side plank crunch
Image by Katie Dunlop / Contributor
May 13, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We're always looking for new exercises to practice anytime, anywhere. Side planks are a great move to work your core, and when you add a crunch to the mix, you get additional oblique-toning action.

Side plank crunches lengthen, strengthen, and tone your whole body—and they're sure to get your heart pumping in no time. Here, certified personal trainer Katie Dunlop demonstrates how to do them correctly, plus why they're so effective.

How to do side plank crunches

Image by Katie Dunlop
  1. Begin in a side forearm plank with shoulders stacked over the elbow. (For a bonus challenge, you can place a resistance band around your thighs just above the knees, as pictured.)
  2. Inhale, actively extending your top arm up past your head, bicep by the ear. Keep legs and core active, extending through the feet and lifting the hips up. Keep hips and shoulders vertically stacked.
  3. On an exhale, contract your core and drive your upper knee toward your chest as you pull your elbow to meet the knee in the middle.
  4. On your inhale, come back to side plank with your arm extended. That's one rep.
  5. Complete 10 reps on each side.

Tips to remember

It's easy to let your hips sink toward the floor, so focus on lifting that bottom hip up, keeping your plank straight and aligned.

When you come back to center, keep a slight tuck in your tailbone. This will support your hips and lower back, plus add a little extra glute action.

Remember to flow with your breath: Exhaling on the crunch will allow for more contraction; inhaling when extending will allow for more lengthening.

Benefits of side plank crunches

As Dunlop explains to mbg, combining these two moves makes one good workout. "Side plank crunches are far more effective than just a regular crunch or simply holding a side plank," she says.

"You'll work more muscles like your transverse abdominis, external abs, internal obliques, as well as your glutes, getting more bang for your buck." Not to mention, that bottom arm and shoulder holding the plank will also start to feel the burn. And the more you actively engage the top arm, the more your triceps will feel it, too.

Side planks and crunches are solid standbys in the fitness world, and they're even more effective when you combine the two. So, grab your resistance band and give 'em a try next time you need a quick full-body workout.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.