NOTE: To cook the pork in a slow cooker or pressure cooker, first sear the seasoned pork in a large stovetop skillet or utilize the saute method in the pressure cooker. For the slow cooker, combine the pork and bone broth in the cooker and set it for 4 to 6 hours on high, or 8 to 10 hours on low (the longer, the more tender). For the pressure cooker, combine the pork and bone broth in the cooker and set to high pressure for 1 hour, then allow the pressure to manually release for 10 to 15 minutes. Follow the remaining instructions accordingly, and make sure to give yourself 2 hours to cook the sweet potatoes.