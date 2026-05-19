PSA To Those With Tummy Issues — This Supplement Could Be Just What You're Missing
There are so many factors that go into digestion and regularity, from the food we eat to stress levels and more. One often overlooked aspect of digestion is fiber intake and—newsflash— the average daily intake of fiber is so low in the States that the USDA considers it a public health concern.
As a refresher, women 50 and younger should be getting at least 25 grams per day (and at least 28 to 29 grams per day if pregnant or breastfeeding, respectively), while men under 50 should get at least 38 grams per day. At 51 and up, women need at least 21 grams of fiber per day, while men need at least 30.
If you're not hitting those amounts, which most Americans aren't, your tummy is definitely not going to thank you. Luckily, however, mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support formula supports regularity, abdominal comfort, and so much more.*
Why you don't want to miss organic fiber+
If you didn't know already, our bodies don't produce fiber on their own—we have to consume it. And while there are plenty of food sources of fiber, supplementing it is a surefire way to ensure you're getting enough every single day.
If you didn't know already, our bodies don't produce fiber on their own—we have to consume it. And while there are plenty of food sources of fiber, supplementing it is a surefire way to ensure you're getting enough every single day.
And why would you chance it? After all, sufficient fiber intake offers a host of benefits, from promoting regularity, gastrointestinal (GI) health, immunity, gut barrier function, growth and balance of friendly bacteria in the gut, satiety, healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels—we could go on!*
Not only does organic fiber+ with prebiotic support provide an excellent source of functional fibers in each scoop, but it's also vegan and USDA-certified organic and delivers science-backed prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic-promoting ingredients.* With organic guar fiber, green kiwifruit powder, an organic mushroom blend, and targeted probiotic Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264, this fiber supplement is truly one-of-a-kind.
But don't just take it from us; dietitians love this fiber, like Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, who says, "It's the best fiber product I've tried! It blends seamlessly into yogurt, oatmeal, and coffee, and I absolutely notice how it keeps me fuller for longer.* I've recommended it many friends and family members who now also take it daily!"
Happy customers are loving it too, like Gail B., who writes, "Both me and my roommate are taking organic fiber potency+ in our morning smoothie and both of us are having positive results with it: less bloating and abdominal distress, and more consistent elimination."*
The takeaway
Gut health, digestion, and regularity are all seriously impacted by fiber intake—for better or worse. Don't get enough, and your body will let you know with cramps and bloating. But with adequate fiber levels, you can keep things running smoothly, reduce bloating, and in short, feel a whole lot better every day.*