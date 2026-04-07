This Is What Happened To My Glucose When I Added Daily Fiber Supplement
While I know that fiber is important, I also know that I’m not getting nearly enough on a daily basis. Between pregnancy symptoms, hydration struggles, and a busy schedule, consistently getting 25 grams of fiber (the minimum recommended amount) was just not happening.
That’s why I was so excited to try mindbodygreen’s debloat+ with GLP-1 support when it came out. Each serving of this powder provides 9 grams of soluble, prebiotic fiber and two clinically studied probiotic strains.
I started adding it to my routine without overthinking it, mixing it into drinks at home or bringing stick packs with me when I was on the go. Before I knew it, two months had passed (yes, it really was that easy to stay consistent). Here’s what happened when I made debloat+ part of my everyday routine.*
Why I needed more fiber
During pregnancy, hydration and digestion became even more top of mind for me. Increasing fiber felt like one of the simplest and safest ways to support my body during this time.
Before starting anything new, I checked with my doctor to make sure it was safe to take during pregnancy. As debloat+ is a fiber and probiotic supplement, I quickly got the green light.
Around the same time, I became more curious about blood sugar balance. I started researching fiber more deeply and even decided to try wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM).
How debloat+ helped manage my blood sugar
One of the most eye-opening parts of my experience was seeing how fiber affected my blood sugar in real time.
Using a CGM gave me a clearer picture of how different meals impacted my glucose levels. On days when I had higher-carb foods without fiber, I noticed sharper spikes. But when I included debloat+, the difference was noticeable.
For example, one morning I had sourdough toast without having debloat+ beforehand, and I saw a clear spike afterward. On another day, I included fiber with a similar meal and watched the rise happen much more gradually. Seeing that difference on the graph made the benefits feel very tangible.
One of my most memorable experiences happened at a local Thai restaurant. The first time I went, I ordered a carb-heavy meal (that included a delicious but sugary Thai tea), and my glucose spiked higher than I’d ever seen before—around 170 mg/dL.
The next week, I returned with a friend and ordered the exact same meal. This time, I drank debloat+ right beforehand. Having the fiber ahead of time helped my glucose stay within my target range instead of climbing dramatically (at or below 140 mg/dL).
Having the single-serve stick packs made it easy to stay consistent, too. I could keep one in my bag and take it before meals when I knew I might not be eating the most balanced options.
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It also provided the regularity & satiety support I needed
Beyond blood sugar support, the digestive benefits became noticeable pretty quickly.*
Within weeks, I experienced more consistent regularity, which made a bigger difference in how I felt this far along in my pregnancy.*
Another unexpected benefit was how full I felt after meals. Adding fiber to drinks (especially lattes) made them feel more satisfying. Instead of feeling hungry shortly after, I noticed I stayed full longer, which made it easier to move through my day without constant snacking.*
I also loved how flexible the product felt. I gravitated toward the unflavored version because it blended seamlessly into different drinks. Some days I mixed it into coffee or lattes, and other days I stacked it with an electrolyte powder to support hydration.
And unlike some fiber products I’ve tried in the past, this one never felt gritty, slimy, or unpleasant. It mixed into everything so smoothly (with zero clumps).
The takeaway
Over the past two months, debloat+ has become a routine that truly fits into my day. Whether I’m at home or heading out, it’s been easy to stay consistent, which makes all the difference when it comes to building lasting habits.
It’s a product I genuinely enjoy, and one I 100% plan to keep taking as part of my daily routine.