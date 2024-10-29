I thought back to everything I'd eaten over the past three days and added up the fiber content of each food. A half-cup of oats offers 4 grams,1 the pear I ate for a snack delivered about 52 , and a half-cup of chickpeas delivered another 6 grams3 . But by the end of each day, my fiber count was barely making it out of the teens, when the National Academies4 recommends women my age eat a minimum of 25 grams of fiber per day.