Advertisement
I Didn't Think I Needed A Fiber Supplement — Now I Swear By This One
Working at mindbodygreen, I hear a lot about supplements. We've covered the latest research on everything from collagen to probiotics for years. And while fiber isn't the buzziest of supplements, I've heard plenty about how critical it is for good gut health and smooth digestion.
Still, I figured I was getting enough on my own. I'm a vegetarian who eats beans almost daily, not to mention tons of leafy greens, so there's no way I needed a supplement. Or so I thought.
When I learned that 95% of Americans fail to get enough, I started to second-guess myself. I decided to take a closer look at my fiber intake.
I thought back to everything I'd eaten over the past three days and added up the fiber content of each food. A half-cup of oats offers 4 grams,1 the pear I ate for a snack delivered about 52, and a half-cup of chickpeas delivered another 6 grams3. But by the end of each day, my fiber count was barely making it out of the teens, when the National Academies4 recommends women my age eat a minimum of 25 grams of fiber per day.
I've heard my colleagues rave about organic fiber+ with prebiotic support, so I decided to give it a shot.
My meals were suddenly twice as filling
I usually eat breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m. and opt for a mid-morning snack before lunch (at 1 or 2 in the afternoon). But a few days into taking organic fiber+ with prebiotic support, the extra hit of fiber was suddenly powering me through the whole morning—sans snack.
I later learned that soluble fiber (found in organic fiber+ with prebiotic support in the form of guar bean fiber) slows down the speed at which food moves through the intestines, helping to prolong how full you feel. It also supports some of the hormones involved in appetite regulation5.*
I eat intuitively and am not one to demonize a snack between meals. But truthfully, I'd rather add something to a meal to make it more filling than find myself in the kitchen again an hour later, dirtying more dishes and disrupting my workflow.
It's nice to know that this simple addition to my meals is great for blood sugar balance, helps feed my good gut bacteria6, and can even support healthy cholesterol levels7.*
The takeaway
I've finished my first bag of organic fiber+ with prebiotic support and will definitely be ordering more. Besides the fact that it helps make my meals more filling, I love that adding more fiber to my diet supports my gut health, blood sugar, and cholesterol.*
7 Sources
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/1101825/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/169118/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/1100433/nutrients
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK56068/table/summarytables.t4/?report=objectonly
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0031938416304085?via%3Dihub
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/5/1655
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16407729/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN