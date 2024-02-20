But with all the buzz surrounding gut health, it can be hard to tell a trend from an evidence-based practice. Many consider probiotics and fermented foods to be the pinnacle of GI health, but those of us who have struggled with digestive issues, mood, and a suboptimal immune response know firsthand that promoting a healthy gut takes more effort and intention than drinking a daily kombucha. That's where fiber comes into play. The underrated carb may not spend much time in the spotlight, but it's a regular figure in gut health research. Here are six science-backed benefits to know about.