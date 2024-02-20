Advertisement
6 Ways Dietary Fiber Fuels Beneficial Bacteria & Keeps Us Regular
At this point, it's common knowledge that a healthy gut supports smooth digestion. But the benefits of nourishing your gut go far beyond regularity. From immune function to mental well-being, natural detoxification pathways, and even skin health, maintaining a diverse and abundant microbiome of "good" bacteria goes beyond digestion to support whole-body health.
But with all the buzz surrounding gut health, it can be hard to tell a trend from an evidence-based practice. Many consider probiotics and fermented foods to be the pinnacle of GI health, but those of us who have struggled with digestive issues, mood, and a suboptimal immune response know firsthand that promoting a healthy gut takes more effort and intention than drinking a daily kombucha. That's where fiber comes into play. The underrated carb may not spend much time in the spotlight, but it's a regular figure in gut health research. Here are six science-backed benefits to know about.
6 ways fiber promotes gut health:
By supporting a diverse and abundant microbiome
Like a luxury car, the colonies of microbes in your gut need plenty of premium-grade "fuel" (i.e., prebiotic fibers) to help them grow and thrive.
Promotes SCFA production
Certain fibers (such as key prebiotic sources) promote gut health and resilience by increasing short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) production1 (unique bioactive gut metabolites and a form of postbiotics). Generated from fiber fermentation, SCFAs provide an energy source for gut and colon cells, modulate intestinal pH and immune response2, and help maintain gut-lining integrity.
Bolsters gut barrier function
One type of SCFA, called butyrate, is especially effective in sustaining the integrity and resilience of the gut lining, which covers significant surface area inside our bodies and is the next line of defense after our skin. According to a 2018 Advances in Nutrition review, butyrate helps support intestinal barrier function3 and mucosal immunity (more on that in a bit).
Consuming guar bean fiber, the leading organic fiber featured in mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+ formula, has been shown to support butyrate-producing bacteria—which, in turn, can help strengthen the integrity and resilience of the gut lining.*
Aids digestion & gut motility
Insoluble fiber creates the "bulk" of stool. It passes through the digestive tract undigested, which promotes gut motility4—i.e., the movement of food through the digestive system and out of the body. On the other hand, soluble fiber dissolves easily in water and retains it, helping control and slow the digestive process (such as the absorption of certain nutrients).
Consuming enough of both types of fiber is absolutely essential to maintain a healthy digestive system and keep things "moving along."
Supports healthy bowel movements
Speaking of evacuations… In addition to promoting gut motility, fiber also promotes healthy stool formation by regulating intestinal microbiota5. In one study published by the Saudi Journal of Gastroenterology, guar bean fiber was found to help increase the frequency and quality of bowel movements and reduce colonic transit time.*
In another study from Nutrition Research, green kiwifruit (another premium plant fiber in mbg's organic fiber potency+) was found to significantly increase daily bowel movements6.* Whether you're upping your daily fiber intake with fiber-rich plant foods or a quality supplement (both are useful and synergistic strategies), it's clear that getting sufficient fiber promotes regularity.*
Promotes gut immunity
According to a 2021 Nutrients review, 70% to 80% of immune cells7 reside in the GI tract. That's right, the majority of your immune system is located in your gut! Intestinal microbiota (those good bugs), the gut epithelial lining (a physical barrier), and the local mucosal immune system all work together throughout the day to bolster the body's immune response.
All dietary fiber (but especially prebiotics) and probiotics are integral in promoting gut-immune health by helping maintain gut lining function and integrity, promoting SCFA production, and supporting gut microbiome abundance and diversity.
The takeaway
Increasing your dietary fiber intake is one of the best things you can do to promote overall gut health, immune response, and regularity.
In addition to packing your plate full of fiber-rich foods, a high-quality daily fiber supplement like mbg's organic fiber potency+ is an easy way to help ensure that you and your family are bridging the fiber gap each and every day. Featuring a USDA-certified organic, vegan blend of soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic plant fibers from clean and science-backed sources (i.e., organic guar bean, mushrooms, and green kiwifruit), plus a targeted probiotic strain, this plant-powered formula helps nourish your gut barrier and microbiome, support digestion, and promote regularity.*
7 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8153313/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11906-020-01125-2
- https://academic.oup.com/advances/article/9/1/21/4849000?login=false
- https://www.jandonline.org/article/S2212-2672(16)31187-X/fulltext
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/11/9/2170
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0271531715000718?via%3Dihub
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/3/886
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How To Make Sure Your Protein Powder Is Delicious & Not Chalky (From A RD)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
How To Find A Protein Powder That Doesn't Make You Gassy, From An R.D.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
How To Make Sure Your Protein Powder Is Delicious & Not Chalky (From A RD)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
How To Find A Protein Powder That Doesn't Make You Gassy, From An R.D.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN