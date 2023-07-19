While it may not generate the same buzz as probiotics or collagen, it seems fiber is finally getting its moment in the sun. As more people realize they aren’t getting enough through their diet alone, fiber supplements (like mbg’s organic fiber potency+) are an increasingly popular way to fill that gap. You see, the National Academies reccomends women get a minimum of 21 to 25 grams of fiber per day1 (30-38 for men), but about 95% of Americans2 are not hitting that mark—let alone going beyond that.

Fiber supplements offer an easy and convenient way to bump up your daily fiber count and support your overall health. But how can you be sure your supplement efforts are worth it?