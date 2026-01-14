I Measured My Blood Sugar For 2 Weeks — Here's What Kept It From Spiking
I didn’t start wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) because I wanted to optimize every bite of food I ate. I started because I was curious, and, if I’m being honest, a little confused.
Blood sugar balancing has become one of the loudest conversations in wellness, and lately, it feels like it comes with a lot of rules. Avoid this. Never eat that. If your glucose spikes, you’ve failed. As someone who had recently fallen down a sourdough baking rabbit hole (and has absolutely no desire to give it up), I wanted clarity, not carb fear.
So I wore a CGM for two weeks and treated it like a personal experiment. I tested five popular blood sugar “hacks,” paying attention to what I ate, how I moved, how I slept, how I trained, and even where I was in my menstrual cycle.
What I learned wasn’t about controlling my blood sugar. It was about understanding it and realizing just how much context matters.
What even is blood sugar, anyway?
Before we dive into the hacks, let's get clear on what we're actually talking about. Blood glucose (sugar) is your body's primary energy source, and it fluctuates throughout the day based on what you eat, how you move, and even how you sleep. When you consume carbohydrates, they break down into glucose, which enters your bloodstream.
Enter insulin: the hormone your pancreas releases to help shuttle that glucose into your cells for energy. Think of insulin as the key that unlocks your cells so glucose can get inside. This is a beautiful system, until it's not.
When blood sugar repeatedly spikes too high, your cells can become less responsive to insulin's signals, a condition called insulin resistance. Over time, this can lead to energy crashes, intense cravings, brain fog, and more serious metabolic issues.
Balanced blood sugar doesn’t mean “flatline.” Some rise after meals is normal and healthy. What you’re aiming for is a gentle rise and a smooth return to baseline—no dramatic spikes or crashes. The benefits extend far beyond avoiding the dreaded 3 p.m. slump. Balanced blood sugar means sustained energy, sharper focus, fewer cravings, better mood stability, and improved long-term metabolic health.
Now let's talk about how to actually achieve that.
Hack #1: Apple cider vinegar
I began with apple cider vinegar, taking about a tablespoon diluted in water before meals that I expected would spike my blood sugar, usually dinner. While the effect wasn’t dramatic, it was consistent. My post-meal glucose rose more gently and returned to baseline faster on the days I used it.
This aligns with research showing that acetic acid can slow gastric emptying1 and improve insulin sensitivity, meaning glucose enters the bloodstream at a slower, more manageable pace.
It wasn’t something I felt compelled to do before every meal, but as a low-effort add-on, it had a small but noticeable benefit.
Hack #2: Resistant starch (cooking & cooling carbs)
This was the hack I was most excited to test, largely because I’ve spent years avoiding carbs out of fear that they’d spike my blood sugar and lead to weight gain. I compared freshly cooked dinners with rice, potatoes, or pasta with the exact same meals eaten as leftovers at lunch the next day.
The difference was obvious. Freshly cooked carbs produced higher, sharper spikes, while the cooled-and-reheated versions led to flatter, more stable curves.
Cooking and cooling increases resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that resists digestion in the small intestine and behaves more like fiber, slowing glucose absorption2 and feeding beneficial gut bacteria.
The biggest shift here wasn’t just metabolic; it was mental. I didn’t need to give up carbs. I just needed to change how I ate them.
Hack #3: Pairing carbs with fat, fiber, or protein
Rather than cutting carbs, I focused on adding to them. Butter on potatoes. Hemp hearts on oatmeal. Making sure meals had enough protein. The CGM showed that these small additions consistently softened spikes and prevented the kind of crash that leaves you hunting for snacks an hour later.
I also just felt better—more satisfied, more energized. Physiologically, it makes sense. Fat, fiber, and protein slow digestion3 and reduce how quickly glucose hits the bloodstream.
Plus, one unexpected finding was that whole milk cappuccinos worked better for my blood sugar than skim milk versions, likely because the added fat slowed absorption. It was a clear reminder that “less” isn’t always more when it comes to metabolic stability.
Hack #4: Eating vegetables first
The "fiber first" approach worked remarkably well. Starting meals with a salad or roasted vegetables created a fiber barrier in my digestive system that slowed glucose absorption from the carbs that followed. My CGM data confirmed this consistently.
But…it's not always practical. Sandwiches don't really lend themselves to eating the lettuce first. Restaurant meals can make it difficult. But on the days I managed it, especially at home, the difference was noticeable.
Pro tip: This hack doesn’t only work with vegetables. Anything high in fiber will do the job. I found it easy to drink mindbodygreen’s debloat before meals as a substitute when I couldn’t load up on vegetables.
Hack #5: Post-meal walks
If you take away only one thing from this article, make it this: Walk after you eat.
I'm talking short walks here, just 5 to 10 minutes. After lunch, I'd hop on my walking pad while working. After dinner, my boyfriend and I started taking evening strolls, which quickly became one of my favorite parts of the day.
The impact on my blood sugar was pretty remarkable. Meals that would typically spike me to 130-140 mg/dL barely broke 110 mg/dL when followed by a brief walk. The movement helps your muscles absorb glucose4 without needing as much insulin, creating a dramatically smoother curve.
This hack outperformed everything else, hands down.
The takeaway
If this experiment taught me anything, it’s that blood sugar is deeply bio-individual. The same meal can produce wildly different responses depending on sleep, stress, hormones, and activity level, and even the same person can respond differently from one week to the next.
The biggest mindset shift was letting go of restriction and leaning into support. Instead of cutting foods out, I started asking what I could add: more protein, more fiber, a little fat, a few minutes of movement. That approach felt both more sustainable and more respectful of real life (and yes, it meant keeping sourdough on the menu).
If you’re curious about your own blood sugar, you don’t need a monitor or a perfect plan. Start small. Take a short walk after dinner. Build your meals around balance instead of rules. Protect your sleep when you can. And try to remember that numbers are just feedback, not a verdict. Your body is constantly adapting. Learning to notice those patterns is the real win.