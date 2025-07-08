Below, you'll find Lugavere's recipe (also featured in his book, Genius Kitchen), which includes ACV and ginger, another digestion aid. Full disclosure: "It's not going to affect your fasting blood sugar—which is what gets measured when you go and get a checkup—but if [you're someone who wears] a continuous glucose monitor, you'll see that if you consume vinegar with a high starch meal, you'll have a lower area under the curve for glucose." Not bad for a simple spritzer recipe.