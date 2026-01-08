5 Easy Ways To Increase Your Fiber Intake Without Bloating

Integrating chia seeds into your daily routine is one of the easiest ways to bump up your fiber intake. Just one tablespoon provides about 4 grams of fiber. You can sprinkle these tiny things in smoothies, yogurt, and oatmeal, but soaking them in water or milk for at least 15 to 20 minutes can help make digestion easier. Check out this overnight oats recipe and this chia pudding for inspo.