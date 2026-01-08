5 Easy Ways To Increase Your Fiber Intake Without Bloating
Most of us know we need to eat more fiber (yes, even dietitians). It’s generally recommended to consume 25 to 38 grams of fiber daily, yet many folks are currently only getting 16 grams a day.
Despite knowing this, there’s often a fear that eating more fiber may make you bloat. And that can happen if you don’t go in with the right plan. But with a few strategic tweaks to how you prepare and consume high-fiber foods, you can boost your intake without the digestive distress.
Here are five practical, bloat-free ways to get more fiber into your day.
Cook your vegetables
Vegetables vary in how much fiber they provide. Having a cup of broccoli offers about 5 grams of fiber whereas a cup of chopped cucumber is negligible.
But raw vegetables can also be tough on your digestive system. Have you ever eaten a massive kale salad piled with veggies and felt crampy and bloated after? This is why.
The solution is simple: Just cook veggies. Cooking breaks down the tough cellulose structures in plant cell walls, making fiber easier for your body to process. You can steam, roast, or simmer your favorite ones. Plus, simmering vegetables into soups softens their fiber content while preserving nutrients.
Add beans and lentils to rice mixtures
Rice is a stable carbohydrate for many people. It’s also very low in fiber (yes, even brown rice). If you don’t want to give up rice in your diet, just try adding some higher fiber starches to the mix.
My favorite hack for doing so comes from Kylie Sakaida, M.S., R.D. She combines 1 cup white rice, 1/2 cup quinoa, 1 cup edamame and 1/2 cup pinto beans (into a rice cooker), for a high-fiber side dish, grain bowl base, or salad topping you can use throughout the week.
It's also a smart way ease into eating more beans (which can otherwise be hard on some people's digestive tracts).
Take a gentle fiber supplement
If you're struggling to get enough fiber from food alone, a supplement can help bridge the gap. But not all fiber supplements are created equal.
mindbodygreen’s debloat+ with GLP-1 support provides 9 grams of dietary fiber from Fibersol®-2, a clinically studied, certified low FODMAP, prebiotic fiber. Prebiotic fiber is crucial for improving the composition of the gut microbiome. And a healthier gut equals less bloating.*
Plus, it also provides two probiotic strains that have been clinically shown to combat gas and bloating and support abdominal comfort1.*
Snack on raspberries and blackberries
Berries are one of the best sources of fiber that's naturally gentle on digestion. Raspberries pack about 8 grams of fiber per cup, while blackberries deliver around 7 grams ( in a small, easy-to-digest package).
Unlike some high-fiber foods, berries contain a mix of soluble and insoluble fiber that tends to be well-tolerated. Pair berries with a protein or healthy fat—like Greek yogurt, almond butter, or a handful of nuts. This slows digestion and helps prevent any blood sugar spikes while keeping you satisfied.
Have chia seeds for breakfast
Integrating chia seeds into your daily routine is one of the easiest ways to bump up your fiber intake. Just one tablespoon provides about 4 grams of fiber. You can sprinkle these tiny things in smoothies, yogurt, and oatmeal, but soaking them in water or milk for at least 15 to 20 minutes can help make digestion easier. Check out this overnight oats recipe and this chia pudding for inspo.
When chia seeds absorb liquid, they form a gel-like consistency that's much easier on your gut than dry seeds. It’s a mix of soluble and insoluble fibers, which helps support healthy digestion and regular bowel movements.*
Don’t forget to stay hydrated
Staying hydrated is so important when increasing your fiber intake.
When you increase fiber without increasing water, that fiber can sit in the gut, slow digestion, and contribute to bloating and feeling backed-up2. Staying well-hydrated allows fiber to soften stool, support regular bowel movements, and reduce pressure in the intestines. So sip on water (or herbal teas) throughout the day.
The takeaway
Increasing your fiber intake doesn't have to come with bloating and discomfort. By cooking your vegetables, choosing gentle fiber supplements, mixing beans with grains, snacking on berries, and soaking chia seeds, you can support your gut health without the unwanted side effects.*