If a Slack or an email notification disrupts me, I'm immediately distracted and promptly forget whatever I was doing before answering that message. Plus, my emotional state can be somewhat temperamental, and perfectionism is an exhausting coping mechanism.

I've tried all sorts of solutions. Medication left me feeling worse, and the supplements I tried didn't make a dent in my struggles.

Leaning on regular exercise and nutrient-dense meals kept me somewhat on track, but there are still some days when I can't get into the groove at work or become mentally stuck by the volume of tasks I need to complete.

I felt resigned to a life of always feeling two steps behind, unable to complete daily tasks and chores like a "normal person." That was before I met focus+.