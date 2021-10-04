This All-Star Antioxidant Can Help Your Skin's Lipid Layer Too

Antioxidants deserve all of the praise they get in the skin care department. By targeting free radicals, they protect the skin and buffer it from oxidative stress.* "Free radicals are unstable molecules that can affect your cells or DNA," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD. Free radicals are called "unstable" because they are missing an electron. This is a problem because atoms don't like to have uneven electrons, and when they are unbalanced they are greedy. (One way they are greedy is they take electrons from healthy cells. Those healthy cells are then turned into, you guessed it, free radicals. The cycle continues.) Antioxidants work by donating one of their own electrons to stabilize the molecules. They are one of the most important actives you can add to your routine to promote healthy skin and longevity, full stop.*

But antioxidants are not a monolith. See, while they all help neutralize free radicals—most have their own individual roles in the body and skin that make them unique. For example, we look to vitamin C and E to promote collagen production, as they help with synthesis and cross-linking.* We look to niacinamide for water retention.* We use astaxanthin for photoprotection.* The list goes on!

And if you are looking for an antioxidant to help preserve your skin's lipids, look no further than coenzyme Q10.*