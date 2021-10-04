mindbodygreen

Beauty
Why The Antioxidant CoQ10 Is So Good For Your Skin Barrier*

Alexandra Engler
This All-Star Antioxidant Can Help Your Skin's Lipid Layer Too

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

October 4, 2021 — 9:33 AM

Antioxidants deserve all of the praise they get in the skin care department. By targeting free radicals, they protect the skin and buffer it from oxidative stress.* "Free radicals are unstable molecules that can affect your cells or DNA," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD. Free radicals are called "unstable" because they are missing an electron. This is a problem because atoms don't like to have uneven electrons, and when they are unbalanced they are greedy. (One way they are greedy is they take electrons from healthy cells. Those healthy cells are then turned into, you guessed it, free radicals. The cycle continues.) Antioxidants work by donating one of their own electrons to stabilize the molecules. They are one of the most important actives you can add to your routine to promote healthy skin and longevity, full stop.* 

But antioxidants are not a monolith. See, while they all help neutralize free radicals—most have their own individual roles in the body and skin that make them unique. For example, we look to vitamin C and E to promote collagen production, as they help with synthesis and cross-linking.* We look to niacinamide for water retention.* We use astaxanthin for photoprotection.* The list goes on!

And if you are looking for an antioxidant to help preserve your skin's lipids, look no further than coenzyme Q10.*  

How CoQ10 helps protect against lipid peroxidation.

A little briefer on CoQ10: It is a fat-soluble compound that's found in all your cells. In fact, it's the only lipid-soluble antioxidant your body produces naturally. It's known as a "coenzyme" because it's needed for other enzymes to function. Additionally, it plays a vital role in mitochondrial health, meaning it critically supports cellular energy.* All in all, it's a pretty impressive nutrient-like compound. 

But back to the lipid peroxidation part—uh, what is it exactly? Research shows us that lipid peroxidation occurs when free radicals and oxidative stress unbalance and compromise cell membranes and lipids. You can probably understand why that's not great for your skin: Your skin cells and skin barrier need lipids to stay intact and healthy. Luckily oil-soluble vitamins can help. Enter: CoQ10.* As we noted, your body produces it naturally, but as you get older, it declines, meaning it may be beneficial to supplement with the antioxidant.* Honestly, at any age you may just be interested in a targeted dose of this skin-loving bioactive.*

For example, supplementing with ubiquinol, the most bioactive and bioavailable form of CoQ10, has been clinically proven to increase levels of CoQ10 in the body.* And because of these antioxidant properties, research shows that CoQ10 supplements can reduce wrinkles and lines while enhancing skin smoothness.* 

The takeaway.

Antioxidants, as a category, help your body deal with free radicals and oxidative stress.* And for that, we love them in the beauty space. But, certain antioxidants have additional roles in the body—such is the case of CoQ10, which can help deal with lipid peroxidation, with skin-relevant benefits.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
