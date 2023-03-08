If Your Skin Just Won’t Stay Hydrated, Try This Oft-Neglected Step
Keeping skin plump and dewy in the winter months is exceptionally difficult. Not only does the outdoor climate starve your skin of moisture, but internal heating systems can also dry out the air even more.
You’re often left with skin that won’t hold onto moisture, even with a few layers of topical hydration on deck. Instead of adding a fourth layer of hydration daily, consider this step.
How ceramide supplements support skin hydration.
You may be familiar with the idea of skin supplements, but many of them are more geared toward easing fine lines or brightening complexion than supporting hydration. For those looking to check off the latter box, keep an eye out for ceramides in your supplement formulas.*
A quick science lesson: Ceramides are polar lipids, key lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells1. They make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from environmental aggressors.
If you think of the skin barrier as the "bricks and mortar," ceramides are part of the mortar holding it all together—about 50% of it, in fact2. However, your body naturally begins to lose ceramides as you age—so if you want to get to the root of wrinkles and dry skin1, look to the loss of ceramides. Plus, many other common skin gripes 3have been linked to low ceramide levels.
You’ll find ceramides in topical products, but those don’t contribute to your inner ceramide bank—hence, why you should look for high-quality, science-backed ceramides in supplements, specifically as phytoceramides (or plant-derived ceramides).
Research indicates that when used consistently, these unique phytoceramide plant compounds can keep your skin hydrated long-term by naturally supporting your stores from the inside out.* Our pick, of course, is mbg's cellular beauty+. This skin supplement contains a plethora of skin-loving ingredients, phytoceramides included.
Not only will this daily skincare regimen help support skin hydration, but the unique blend of CoQ10, astaxanthin, and pomegranate extract help to enhance skin protection from UV rays, ease fine lines, and promote cellular metabolism, energy and rejuvenation.* Not bad for just two capsules per day.
The takeaway.
If you’re struggling to keep your skin plump and dewy, you may want to consider adding a ceramide supplement to your daily regimen. This ingredient helps support overall skin hydration, especially for those with aging skin.* Want to learn more about phytoceramides? Here’s everything you need to know.
