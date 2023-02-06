The thirties are usually when folks start to see the first signs of aging skin. The elements that make up the skin structure (collagen, elastin, lipids, and so forth) start a slow decline around this time of life, and thus you’ll start to see the effects. If you’ve been taking care of your skin and living well, these are typically pretty subtle and easily managed.

As someone who spent their twenties working in beauty media, I’ve been very diligent about skin care for the past decade. (Truth be told, even before that I was pretty good with my routine.) So for the most part my complexion is very healthy at 32.