After helping thousands of acne patients heal their acne over the years I know this for sure: I cannot help my patients clear up their hormonal acne unless I help them resolve their constipation first.

It may seem like a bit of a stretch—I mean, we understand that the state of the bowel influences your skin, but can it really affect your breakouts that much? The answer is a solid yes. Traditional naturopathic doctrine has always recognized the strong relationship between the gut and the skin, and the connection between hormonal acne and constipation is especially solid. (Editors note: Modern medicine is catching up via expansive research on the the gut-skin connection, thankfully.)

Well, having the bowels move at least once daily is critical to help remove and prevent the reabsorption of waste products in the body. Any less than one bowel movement per day is considered constipation, along with straining or feeling as though you haven’t fully evacuated.