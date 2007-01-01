Naturopathic Doctor

Stacey Shillington, N.D., is a naturopathic doctor of medicine who is a graduate of Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine and McGill University, where she was the recipient of McGill’s prestigious Scarlet Key Award. Practicing since 2007, Shillington has made it her mission to help people clear their skin naturally.

Deeply inspired and motivated to change the way that skin care and health is approached, Shillington has been able to help thousands of women worldwide clear their acne with her best-selling ‘7-Week Clear Skin Program’, which is delivered online. You can follow her on Instagram @naturopathicbeauty or check out her website.

Shillington lives in Toronto, Ontario with her husband and two sons. She is currently a member in good-standing with the College of Naturopaths of Ontario.