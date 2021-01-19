mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
4 Major Beauty Benefits of Leek Soup + A Warming Recipe 

4 Major Beauty Benefits of Leek Soup + A Warming Recipe 

Stacey Shillington, N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor By Stacey Shillington, N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor
Stacey Shillington, N.D., is a naturopathic doctor of medicine who is a graduate of Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine and McGill University, where she was the recipient of McGill’s prestigious Scarlet Key Award
Closeup Beauty Portrait of a Woman With Glowing Skin

Image by Julie Meme / Stocksy

January 19, 2021 — 15:15 PM

Leeks are not the first vegetable I reach for as part of my daily cooking routine. In fact, I never really give them a second thought. So, when I learned that French women have been using a secret leek soup recipe for generations to reset their bodies after periods of indulgence, I was a little surprised. I was also intrigued. After all, if there are two things you can be certain the French know about, it’s indulgence and beauty. 

I began to cook up this miraculous soup with regularity, whenever I felt as though my skin or body needed a little revitalization. The results were fantastic. After a few bowls of leek soup, I noticed any signs of inflammation and blemishes would diminish and my skin would start to calm and look and feel smoother—c’est bon.

What are the health and beauty benefits of leeks?

It turns out French women have really been on to something. What they have known intuitively, all these years, I can confirm: incorporating a leek soup into your beauty routine regularly can have amazing health and beauty benefits. 

Advertisement

1. Smooth, healthy skin

Leeks are particularly high in beta-carotene, which converts into Vitamin A in the body – a vitamin essential for cellular regeneration and clear skin. Leeks are also natural diuretics, containing many different sulfur compounds that help the liver gently cleanse the body. For anyone who experiences acne, efficient detoxification by the liver is essential for clear skin.

2. Reduced inflammation 

Leeks are found in the same family as onions and garlic and they contain all kinds of medicinal compounds that will help you look and feel amazing. Kaempferol is a powerful anti-inflammatory compound known for reducing redness and blemishes on the face associated with inflammation.

3. Better gut health

The health of your skin is directly connected to the health of your gut. Leeks help improve and bolster the microbiome in the digestive tract in a number of ways. First, they’re a good source of soluble fiber which acts as a prebiotic to feed beneficial bacteria in the gut. Secondly, leeks contain allicin, which is the famous medicinal ingredient in garlic. Among other things, allicin is a potent antimicrobial that can help reduce pathogenic microbes in the gut. The net result? A happy and healthy gut microbiome translates into great skin!

Advertisement

4. Balanced blood sugar levels

Dysregulated blood sugar can lead straight to acne, as blood sugar spikes set off an hormonal chain reaction that inflames the body and causes the skin to produce more sebum. Leeks digest slowly due to their high fibre content and naturally help regulate blood sugar levels.

Leek Beauty Soup:

Without further adieu, here's my go-to recipe.

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 3 leeks (remove green tops and slice the white part only)
  • 3 carrots
  • 2 celery stalks
  • 1 onion
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 tsp avocado oil 
  • 2 L of organic chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper

Directions:

  1. Sautee leeks, carrots, celery, garlic and onion in avocado oil until all ingredients are soft and fragrant
  2. Add chicken or vegetable stock and bring soup to a boil
  3. Simmer for 30 minutes
  4. Enjoy a bowl of leek soup once or twice a day for a couple of days.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Stacey Shillington, N.D.
Stacey Shillington, N.D. Naturopathic Doctor
Stacey Shillington, N.D., is a naturopathic doctor of medicine who is a graduate of Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine and McGill University, where she was the recipient of...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Healthier Spaghetti Alfredo Uses A 5-Ingredient Plant-Based Sauce

Eliza Sullivan
This Healthier Spaghetti Alfredo Uses A 5-Ingredient Plant-Based Sauce
Recipes

You Won't Believe These 4 Easy Chia Pudding Recipes Are Healthy

Eliza Sullivan
You Won't Believe These 4 Easy Chia Pudding Recipes Are Healthy
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Beauty

Reviving Old Mascara + 4 Other Lash Mistakes Experts See All The Time

Jamie Schneider
Reviving Old Mascara + 4 Other Lash Mistakes Experts See All The Time
Personal Growth

How To Actually Be A Good Listener: 18 Tips From Therapists

Abby Moore
How To Actually Be A Good Listener: 18 Tips From Therapists
Recipes

A Simple Vegan Breakfast Sandwich Recipe You'll Want To Make Weekly

Eliza Sullivan
A Simple Vegan Breakfast Sandwich Recipe You'll Want To Make Weekly
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

How This Biohacker Uses Reverse Intermittent Fasting To Improve His Sleep

Dave Asprey
How This Biohacker Uses Reverse Intermittent Fasting To Improve His Sleep
Climate Change

Why We Can't Talk About Lung Health Without Talking About Climate Change

Michael J. Stephen, MD
Why We Can't Talk About Lung Health Without Talking About Climate Change
Beauty

How To Pick The Best Mascara For Your Needs: Length, Curl, Definition & More

Alexandra Engler
How To Pick The Best Mascara For Your Needs: Length, Curl, Definition & More
Integrative Health

Why You Should Drink A Cup Of Coffee Before Napping, From A Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider
Why You Should Drink A Cup Of Coffee Before Napping, From A Sleep Doctor
Spirituality

Your Inner Voice Probably Knows What's Best—Are You Listening To It?

Sarah Regan
Your Inner Voice Probably Knows What's Best—Are You Listening To It?
Beauty

Makeup Artists Swear By This For A Pillowy Finish: Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider
Makeup Artists Swear By This For A Pillowy Finish: Here's How To Use It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/beauty-benefits-of-leek-soup

Your article and new folder have been saved!