Leeks are not the first vegetable I reach for as part of my daily cooking routine. In fact, I never really give them a second thought. So, when I learned that French women have been using a secret leek soup recipe for generations to reset their bodies after periods of indulgence, I was a little surprised. I was also intrigued. After all, if there are two things you can be certain the French know about, it’s indulgence and beauty.

I began to cook up this miraculous soup with regularity, whenever I felt as though my skin or body needed a little revitalization. The results were fantastic. After a few bowls of leek soup, I noticed any signs of inflammation and blemishes would diminish and my skin would start to calm and look and feel smoother—c’est bon.