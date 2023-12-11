Advertisement
9 Sentimental & Homemade Gifts To Make For Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season
The holidays are about so much more than presents, but choosing—or making—a sentimental gift that shows you care about someone can really make them feel loved. And that is what the holidays are about.
So whether you're looking for one more thing to give a loved one this year, or you're working on a budget, we rounded up nine sweet gifts that can all be made at home. Put your own unique touches on them, like sweet notes, special wrapping, or personalizations like monograms, and if you have extra supplies, you can always make extra.
Happy gifting!
Make a "coupon" book
DIY coupon books are a great option for loved ones that you can fill with future plans, events, and quality time. For example, if you're giving a coupon book to a child, you could make coupons for "One trip to the zoo," "One day exempt from chores," or of course, "One bear hug from Mom."
Depending on who you're making them for and what the person likes, there are truly endless options for coupons you can create, from sentimental to fun.
Craft a one-of-a-kind picture frame
Go to your local craft store and you're guaranteed to find plain picture frames just waiting to be dressed up. You might even have a forgotten frame without a photo somewhere in your home!
Whether you opt to paint it, adorn it with natural materials like sea glass, driftwood, or stones, or even try your hand at wood carving, friends and family alike will love seeing a reminder of your relationship in their custom frame.
Make some macramé wall art
Looking for a gift for the artsy gal in your life, or perhaps someone who just moved to a new place? Consider DIY macramé wall art—it's foolproof for even the least crafty person.
Simple instructions can be found online, such as this rainbow wall art with step-by-step photos and instructions. All you'll need is rope, yarn, and some basic sewing tools to create a gorgeous piece of decor.
DIY these luxurious bath bombs
Who doesn't appreciate the gift of self care, especially when you took the time to make it yourself? If you've got a friend or family member who's obsessed with taking baths—or really anyone you think could use some TLC, these DIY bath bombs are so easy.
You probably already have a majority of the ingredients you'll need, like coconut oil, baking soda, essential oils, and dried herbs. Bonus points if you know which scents the person you're making them for likes, because you can add a variety of different essential oils, too.
Here's our full guide to DIY-ing bath bombs for the step-by-step rundown.
Make an exfoliating & growth-promoting scalp scrub
Speaking of self care, why not make a scalp scrub while you're at it? The beauty of this recipe is it can be made in a big batch that you can split into multiple jars to gift to a bunch of people on your list.
The average scalp will respond well to a scrub made with 1 part sugar for every 2 parts avocado oil or melted coconut oil, and that's literally all you need!
Rosemary oil is also great addition to this scrub, thanks to its ability to encourage growth just as well as 2% minoxidil1 (the active ingredient in popular over-the-counter growth remedies).
There are plenty of other ways to amp up this scalp scrub, so be sure to check out our full guide to DIY scalp scrubs here for more customizations.
Create your own candles
Another gift that can be made in batches for a bunch of people? Candles. I had a friend a few years back make 30 candles from one huge batch of wax and a bunch of thrifted jars, and they were able to give everyone on their list—and then some—a homemade gift.
Local thrift stores are overflowing with things like glass jars, mugs, and even cute teacups that can all be made into candles. If you happen to have a collection of seashells, those can work great too.
Here's our full guide to candle making to help you get started.
Whip up your favorite holiday snacks
When I was growing up, a family-friend of ours had a few staple recipes she would pass out to everyone on her list each holiday season. There were two varieties of cookies, a delicious trail mix, and homemade crackers.
Let me tell you—I still remember the taste of each of those recipes, and the tradition of those seasonal flavors was something I looked forward to every year.
Here are some yummy snack recipes to try this year—they might just become an annual tradition!
DIY an olive oil foot scrub
For one more self care option, consider this olive oil foot scrub, recommended by Gloria L. Williams, Oprah's pedicurist and founder of Footnanny.
All you need is ½ cup each of sugar and sea salt, mixed with ⅓ cup olive oil and a few drops of essential oil (like peppermint or lavender) and you're good to go.
Like a lot of the other options on this list, you can always make a big batch for multiple people, so be sure to check out our full guide to DIY-ing foot scrubs for more inspo.
Create a scrapbook of all your favorite memories
Last but not least, if you can't just choose one photo for one picture frame, choose them all and make a scrapbook! You can have a lot of fun collaging and putting together your favorite photos with this person, and it will truly be a cherished keepsake of all the memories you've shared.
FAQs:
What can I make for a homemade gift?
For a homemade gift, consider making art, a scrapbook, self care items like exfoliating scrubs, candles, or a coupon book.
How to make Christmas gifts with no money?
Christmas gifts with household items are totally possible when it comes to self care items like body scrubs or art and crafts. Go for sentimental gifts that show you care and/or took time to make.
Is it OK to give handmade gifts?
Yes it is absolutely OK to give handmade gifts, and is extra special because you took the time and effort to make it for them.
The takeaway
Even the least crafty among us can swing these DIYs, and at a minimal expense, too. You don't need to break the bank to show your love, and in fact, a handmade gift can speak volumes about how much you really care about someone.
