These raw vegan chocolate truffles are made without dates and produce a creamy texture with an explosion of flavor. To elevate these decadent chocolate truffles, chopped dried tart cherries, cinnamon, and lemon zest are added since acidity balances out chocolate well. Finished with a chocolate dip for a professional look, these truffles are stunning but super simple to make. Replace the almond milk with coconut milk for a nut-free version.