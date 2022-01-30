The Simple Smoothie Recipe Our Health Editor Swears By For Blood Sugar Support

Before this powerhouse green powder hit the market, my favorite green smoothie recipe always included ginger and turmeric, fiber-filled flax, phytonutrient-rich leafy greens, and cinnamon. Now, organic veggies+ checks all of those key ingredient boxes.

Beyond those amazing components, the greens powder also features vegan digestive enzymes, along with prebiotics and probiotics, to help support regularity.*

It also contains a USDA certified organic blend of a whole slew of fruits and veggies that would be impossible to feature in one smoothie otherwise (hey, there’s only so much room in that blender), including carrots, broccoli, spinach, kale, alfalfa sprouts, beetroot, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, acai, and acerola cherry extract (to name a few; after all, there are 31 unique ingredients).

As for the smoothie content itself, I prefer a super thick texture, so I recommend opting for frozen bananas (or another frozen fruit) as your base, along with a cup or so of ice. I’ll also toss in a tablespoon of chia seeds, which helps thicken up the smoothie and adds some plant-based omega-3s to the mix. I also love adding nut butter for extra flavor, creaminess, and healthy fat.

Even though organic veggies+ has you covered with cinnamon bark extract, I love tossing in an extra dash of Ceylon cinnamon—for bonus flavor and blood sugar supporting benefits.* I also enjoy a bit of fresh spinach to accompany the wide spectrum of powdered organic veggies. Plus, I personally love the taste of fresh ginger in my green smoothie, so when I have it in hand, I’ll toss in a little knob of the root.

This green smoothie tastes like a creamy, gingery milkshake, and helps me feel so satiated and ready to take on my day.