Savor The Season With This Delicious Spring Vegetable Stew

This is my favorite way to cook spring vegetables—­with as little liquid as possible so that they retain all their color, flavor, and nutrients. Choose the smallest, sweetest vegetables you can find, using the recipe as a guideline rather than a formula: I might add small turnips, trimmed baby artichokes, young fennel, or broccolini. You can serve it with roast chicken or fish, but I love this stew on its own as a starter or light lunch.