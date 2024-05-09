Skip to Content
Recipes

Savor The Season With This Delicious Spring Vegetable Stew

Rosa Jackson
Author:
Rosa Jackson
May 09, 2024
Rosa Jackson
By Rosa Jackson
Collecting Vegetable Leftovers For Compost
Image by urbazon / iStock
May 09, 2024

This is my favorite way to cook spring vegetables—­with as little liquid as possible so that they retain all their color, flavor, and nutrients. Choose the smallest, sweetest vegetables you can find, using the recipe as a guideline rather than a formula: I might add small turnips, trimmed baby artichokes, young fennel, or broccolini. You can serve it with roast chicken or fish, but I love this stew on its own as a starter or light lunch.

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-­virgin olive oil
  • 3 spring onions, white and pale green parts only, cut into ¼-­inch (0.5 cm) rounds
  • Sea salt
  • 8 skinny carrots, cut diagonally into 2-­inch (5 cm) lengths (no need to peel them if they are young)
  • 8 fingerling potatoes, cut lengthwise in half (no need to peel)
  • 3 sprigs thyme
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed with the flat side of a knife and peeled
  • Up to 1 cup (240 ml) vegetable stock, homemade (page 355) or store-­bought, or water
  • 8 asparagus spears about ½ inch (1 cm) thick, tough ends removed and discarded, cut diagonally into 2-­inch (5 cm) lengths
  • 1¼ cups shelled fresh peas (1 pound/450 g in the shell; you can also use frozen peas, or leave them out)
  • Freshly ground black pepper

For serving:

  • Good-­quality extra-­virgin olive oil
  • Fleur de sel
  • Arugula leaves
  • Parmesan shavings

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the spring onions and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until the onions soften, 2 to 3 minutes.
  2. Add the carrots, potatoes, thyme, garlic, and ½ cup (120 ml) of the vegetable stock or water, cover, and cook over medium-­low heat for about 10 minutes, until the vegetables start to soften.
  3. Add the asparagus and another pinch of salt, then add more vegetable stock or water if needed to cover the bottom of the pan. Cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until all the vegetables are almost tender.
  4. Add the peas and cook for 2 to 3 minutes if fresh, 5 to 6 minutes if frozen, until just cooked. Season with pepper.
  5. Serve the vegetables warm with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkling of fleur de sel. Top with arugula leaves and Parmesan shavings.

Excerpted from “Niçoise: Market-Inspired Cooking from France's Sunniest City”. Copyright © 2024 by Rosa Jackson. Photographs © 2024 by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Used with permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

More On This Topic

These 5 Underrated Foods Give You The Most Nutritional Bang For Your Buck
Functional Food

These 5 Underrated Foods Give You The Most Nutritional Bang For Your Buck

Jason Wachob

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Give It To Me Straight — Is Brown Rice That Much Better Than White?
Functional Food

Give It To Me Straight — Is Brown Rice That Much Better Than White?

Hannah Frye

A One-Bowl Dessert That's Sweet & Contains Hidden Veggies
Recipes

A One-Bowl Dessert That's Sweet & Contains Hidden Veggies

Sara Forte

This 8-Ingredient Smoothie Gets Me Through A Long Week
Recipes

This 8-Ingredient Smoothie Gets Me Through A Long Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

