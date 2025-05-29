This 7-Step Care Routine Is Like A Spa Day For Your Houseplants

Depending on your plants' individual needs, it might be worth placing them in a different spot. With intense summer sunshine just a few weeks away, some plants may need some more shade. On top of that, if you notice your plant is leaning toward one side, simply give the planter a spin and rotate it. It's likely leaning toward the sun, so it should balance out as you get in the habit of rotating it periodically. (P.S.: Be sure to check out our full guide on finding the best spot for your plants!)