mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Nature
Looking For The Perfect Spot For Your Houseplant? Plant Kween Has A Trick For That

Looking For The Perfect Spot For Your Houseplant? Plant Kween Has A Trick For That

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
person smiling in plant shop filled with greenery

Image by @plantkween

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 14, 2021 — 12:04 PM

The first decision any new plant parent has to make is where to put their fresh greenery. Looking for the perfect placement can get prickly: If you put a plant somewhere that doesn't have the right amount of humidity, sunlight, and space for its needs, it won't grow to its fullest vibrant, verdant potential.

That's why Christopher Griffin, aka @PlantKween on Instagram, does some experimenting before settling on a spot.

How to find the best spot for your houseplants.

Griffin, who has amassed over 300,000 followers for their joyful, loving approach to caring for plants (or as they call them, green gurls), opts to place similar plants in different parts of their apartment to see how well each one does. "The one that does the best, I'll bring the other plants to that particular spot," Griffin tells mbg over a recent morning Zoom, with a smile more infectious than a plant pest and a laugh more energizing than a well-rounded fertilizer.

Once the plants are placed, Griffin will wait two to three months before gauging which spot reigns supreme. "You want to give her time to adjust to the new environment," they say. "It takes time, patience, and a dab of curiosity."

During those months, Griffin monitors for signs of health: green leaves (though a few yellow ones are no big deal), quick growth if it's spring or summer, and full foliage. Once the acclimation period is up, Griffin has a better sense of the needs of that plant species and the conditions that can best serve them.

From there, plants that have the same care needs can be moved to thrive alongside the rest of their green family.

Clustering similar houseplants together in groups will also look beautiful, make watering day easier, and help your plants share moisture with one another.

Advertisement

Some starter plants to throw in your cluster.

For the newbie planter, Griffin loves these low-maintenance options that are easy to keep happy and will reward you with a lush look, fast growth, or in some cases, homemade nut butter:

  • Pothos: This quick-growing variety was Griffin's first plant purchase. "If you're a plant parent who likes the immediate satisfaction of new growth, I encourage the pothos plant as one queen to invest in," they say.
  • Snake plant: "She's a queen that is so resilient and hardy," says Griffin, whose apartment is home to 26 of them. "The snake plant kind of thrives anywhere."
  • ZZ plant: "This is another queen that doesn't have to be watered often," says Griffin. Thanks to a root system featuring bulbous rhizomes that store liquid for the long haul, ZZs can go weeks without water in some cases.
  • Peanut plant: Yes, you can grow peanuts indoors! Through a partnership with the National Peanut Board, Griffin has started cultivating the legume and found it to be surprisingly easy to grow and fascinating to watch. After buying raw peanuts online or from a nursery, you simply place them skin-on in a pot with well-draining soil. Then 130 to 150 days later, after the plant starts growing yellow flowers, you'll have a small nutty harvest to show for it. "The yellow flowers wither away and drop back into the soil, and that's what grows into the actual peanut," Griffin explains. "It's a fun little process."

The bottom line.

Houseplants, like us, require certain conditions to reach their full potential. Once you find the ideal location through some trial and error, placing similar houseplants there can help them all thrive, together.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Nature

Design The Perfect Mother's Day Bouquet With This Florist-Approved Guide

Emma Loewe
Design The Perfect Mother's Day Bouquet With This Florist-Approved Guide
Off-the-Grid

Easy Ways To Recycle Old CDs & DVDs (Because Trashing Them Is A No-No)

Emma Loewe
Easy Ways To Recycle Old CDs & DVDs (Because Trashing Them Is A No-No)
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Beauty

Dry Skin? You Must Try This Simple Tip From A Cosmetic Chemist

Alexandra Engler
Dry Skin? You Must Try This Simple Tip From A Cosmetic Chemist
Beauty

No Flat Roots Here: The Best Natural & Clean Dry Shampoos For All Hair Types

Alexandra Engler
No Flat Roots Here: The Best Natural & Clean Dry Shampoos For All Hair Types
Home

A Bright Yellow Stove & 8 Dutch Ovens Make This Chef's Kitchen One Of A Kind

Emma Loewe
A Bright Yellow Stove & 8 Dutch Ovens Make This Chef's Kitchen One Of A Kind
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

9 Treasured Skin Care Tips From AAPI Experts You Need To Know

Jamie Schneider
9 Treasured Skin Care Tips From AAPI Experts You Need To Know
Integrative Health

7 Essential Foods & Nutrients An Endocrinologist Loves For Thyroid Health

Jason Wachob
7 Essential Foods & Nutrients An Endocrinologist Loves For Thyroid Health
Home

So Long, Smelly Feet: A 2-Ingredient Natural Shoe Refresher For Summer

Emma Loewe
So Long, Smelly Feet: A 2-Ingredient Natural Shoe Refresher For Summer
Integrative Health

Do You *Always* Get Up To Pee In The Middle Of The Night? This Could Be Why

Jamie Schneider
Do You *Always* Get Up To Pee In The Middle Of The Night? This Could Be Why
Functional Food

4 Tangible Skills You'll Learn In mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Tangible Skills You'll Learn In mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program
Beauty

Having A Bad Skin Day? Try This Holistic Esthetician's No. 1 Tip

Alexandra Engler
Having A Bad Skin Day? Try This Holistic Esthetician's No. 1 Tip
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plant-kween-on-how-to-find-the-perfect-spot-for-your-houseplant

Your article and new folder have been saved!