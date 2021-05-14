Griffin, who has amassed over 300,000 followers for their joyful, loving approach to caring for plants (or as they call them, green gurls), opts to place similar plants in different parts of their apartment to see how well each one does. "The one that does the best, I'll bring the other plants to that particular spot," Griffin tells mbg over a recent morning Zoom, with a smile more infectious than a plant pest and a laugh more energizing than a well-rounded fertilizer.

Once the plants are placed, Griffin will wait two to three months before gauging which spot reigns supreme. "You want to give her time to adjust to the new environment," they say. "It takes time, patience, and a dab of curiosity."

During those months, Griffin monitors for signs of health: green leaves (though a few yellow ones are no big deal), quick growth if it's spring or summer, and full foliage. Once the acclimation period is up, Griffin has a better sense of the needs of that plant species and the conditions that can best serve them.

From there, plants that have the same care needs can be moved to thrive alongside the rest of their green family.

Clustering similar houseplants together in groups will also look beautiful, make watering day easier, and help your plants share moisture with one another.