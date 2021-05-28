mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
This 7-Step Care Routine Is Like A Spa Day For Your Houseplants

This 7-Step Care Routine Is Like A Spa Day For Your Houseplants

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Houseplants and succulents in clay and concrete handmade pots

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 28, 2021 — 10:45 AM

Have a little extra free time this coming Memorial Day Weekend? It's a great occasion to show your houseplants some love. Since plants tend to grow more in the spring and summer, as the seasons change, it's important to address any needs they might have (like more shade, or a bigger pot). Here are seven things to consider doing to give your plants their very own "spa day":

1. Aerate their soil.

Have a pair of chopsticks lying around? Put them to good use and aerate your plants' soil. Over time, soil can get compacted and won't absorb water as well. As Darryl Cheng, plant expert and author of New Plant Parent, previously explained to mbg, simply take your chopstick and poke through the soil a few inches into your pot and give it a good twirl. That's it, and you only have to do it two or three times around the perimeter of the pot to give your plant some fresh air.

Advertisement

2. Give the leaves a good cleaning & misting.

Like every other surface in your home, plants, too, can collect dust. Give them a gentle wipe with a damp paper towel or microfiber cloth to clean up any dust or residue on the leaves.

Once they're nice and clean, feel free to give your plants a nice misting. Lots of plants like pothos, philodendrons, and ferns appreciate getting their leaves wet once in a while.

3. Use neem oil.

Should you notice any pesky pests around your plants as you're giving them their spa day, you'll definitely want to pick up some neem oil, which is essentially a natural pesticide. And of course, even if your plants appear pest-free, it never hurts to use a little to protect them into the summer. Here's a beginner's guide to using neem as a treatment and a preventive measure.

4. Repot if needed.

Is your plant looking a bit crowded in its pot? Or perhaps its soil has become super compact? It might be time for a repotting (or "up-potting" if it needs something roomier). Even if you're just taking it out, removing old soil from the roots, and placing it back in the same pot with fresh soil, it can do wonders for your plant. And if it's outgrown its current planter, you'll want to swap it for a slightly bigger one.

Advertisement

5. Use fertilizer.

What better way to stimulate growth than with some fertilizer? Your plants will love it, and there's no shortage of fertilizers to choose from—including natural fertilizers you may already have. Banana peels, for example, can be soaked in water (for at least an hour) to create a nutrient-rich fertilizer you can use to water your plants.

6. Consider moving them.

Depending on your plants' individual needs, it might be worth placing them in a different spot. With intense summer sunshine just a few weeks away, some plants may need some more shade. On top of that, if you notice your plant is leaning toward one side, simply give the planter a spin and rotate it. It's likely leaning toward the sun, so it should balance out as you get in the habit of rotating it periodically. (P.S.: Be sure to check out our full guide on finding the best spot for your plants!)

Advertisement

7. And of course, water them.

We couldn't leave this one out. If your plants need a watering, be sure to do it. If the soil feels completely dry to the touch, it's probably time to hydrate. But be careful—as all plant parents know, overwatering can be just as bad as underwatering. Take a look at our guide to plant watering for extra tips if you're unsure.

And just as a heads-up, it's best to water your plants in the morning, particularly when it's hot out so the plant can absorb the water before it gets too hot and it evaporates.

The bottom line.

Setting aside a "plant spa day" is such a lovely way to be more mindful, tend to your green babies, and make your home that much more beautiful. So when you find yourself lounging this long weekend, grab your watering can and some fresh soil, and give your plants the TLC they deserve.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The 11 Best Lotions For Crepey Skin That Hydrate, Tighten & Tone

Jamie Schneider
The 11 Best Lotions For Crepey Skin That Hydrate, Tighten & Tone
Home

This Vintage Jungle Home Is Oh-So-Cool: How To Recreate The Look

Emma Loewe
This Vintage Jungle Home Is Oh-So-Cool: How To Recreate The Look
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Sex

Making Love: What It Really Means & How To Have More Passionate Sex

Kelly Gonsalves
Making Love: What It Really Means & How To Have More Passionate Sex
Integrative Health

Signs Your Melatonin Isn't Actually Working For You & What To Try Instead

Sarah Regan
Signs Your Melatonin Isn't Actually Working For You & What To Try Instead
Beauty

8 Tips To Perfect Your Summer Skin Care Routine, According to Derms

Andrea Jordan
8 Tips To Perfect Your Summer Skin Care Routine, According to Derms
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

This Sex Position Makes It Way Easier For Women To Orgasm

Farrah Daniel
This Sex Position Makes It Way Easier For Women To Orgasm
Integrative Health

These Sneaky Offenders Can Wreak Havoc On Your Gut (But They're Easy To Fix)

Jason Wachob
These Sneaky Offenders Can Wreak Havoc On Your Gut (But They're Easy To Fix)
Food Trends

5 Plant-Based Food Trends You're About To See Everywhere + Fun Ways To Try Them

Eliza Sullivan
5 Plant-Based Food Trends You're About To See Everywhere + Fun Ways To Try Them
Parenting

Want To Make Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor? Try This

Sara Lyon
Want To Make Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor? Try This
Recipes

These RDs Mixed Up Some Inflammation-Fighting Mocktails For The Long Weekend

Eliza Sullivan
These RDs Mixed Up Some Inflammation-Fighting Mocktails For The Long Weekend
Integrative Health

Making This Meal Plant-Based Is Better For Heart Health, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Making This Meal Plant-Based Is Better For Heart Health, Study Finds
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/give-your-houseplants-spa-day-with-this-7-step-care-routine

Your article and new folder have been saved!