This 7-Step Care Routine Is Like A Spa Day For Your Houseplants

We couldn't leave this one out. If your plants need a watering, be sure to do it. If the soil feels completely dry to the touch, it's probably time to hydrate. But be careful—as all plant parents know, overwatering can be just as bad as underwatering. Take a look at our guide to plant watering for extra tips if you're unsure.

And just as a heads-up, it's best to water your plants in the morning, particularly when it's hot out so the plant can absorb the water before it gets too hot and it evaporates.