Ready for a common pet peeve here at mbg? There’s no real way to "boost" the immune system. There are, however, ways to support and strengthen your immune cells and their critical functions—this takes some work, of course, but integrative family physician Madiha Saeed, M.D., says you can start with food.

“Eating the rainbow can really optimize your immune system, with both immune-calming and immune-stimulating foods,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Read: For well-rounded immune support, you don’t want the entire system on overdrive—rather, you want to strike a healthy balance.

So go ahead and check out Saeed’s immune-supporting grocery list below; she always has these powerful staples on-hand.