Think of broccoli sprouts as infantile stalks of the cruciferous veggie—and with their smaller size, they have a higher concentration of nutrients than their mature counterparts. (That's not to say grown-up broccoli isn't healthy—it is! The sprouts just pack in an extra punch.)

Specifically, broccoli sprouts are loaded with the necessary components to boost the production of sulforaphane—you know, that gut-healthy compound that activates certain antioxidant genes in your body. Plus, sulforaphane also supports your body's detoxification processes: One study even showed that sulforaphane from broccoli sprouts activated enzymes in the body that picked up pollutants from the bloodstream and flushed them out via urine. Perhaps that's why gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, says, "The best place to get sulforaphane is not the broccoli; it's the sprouts," on his episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

The bottom line? These tiny sprouts have a huge nutritional impact.