To conceal or reveal? That is the question—and the paradox—of the 2021 Scorpio full moon on April 26, peaking at 11:31 p.m. ET. This esoteric zodiac sign isn't comfortable being exposed by the full moon. But it's going to be hard to keep secrets in the vault come Monday.

As the sign of extremes, Scorpio energy can draw out both our darkest shadows and our most enlightened selves.

This moon could bring some eye-opening awakenings for anyone who's been refusing to deal with a lingering conflict. Because it forms a harsh T-square (three-way tug-of-war) with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius and disruptive Uranus in Taurus, these situations could hit a boiling point—and fast. If they do, lean into the "fixed sign" energy of these planetary placements.

In other words, pull back and figure out the most logical solutions. Keep calm, but don't carry on until you've investigated thoroughly. Turmoil will be temporary if you actually fix (pun intended) the problem instead of slapping on a Band-Aid.

Dubbed the Full Pink Moon because of the rosy-hued flowers that blossom during this season, alas, the moon doesn't actually turn that shade. (Sorry to disappoint you!) But you might spot a pink elephant that's been doing its best to hide in the corner. If you see something, say something...just follow Scorpio rules and have the discussion in private.

Here are nine ways to channel the mysterious and power-packed 2021 Scorpio full moon to your advantage: