Monday's Full Moon In Scorpio Is Set To Stun: Here's What It Means For You
To conceal or reveal? That is the question—and the paradox—of the 2021 Scorpio full moon on April 26, peaking at 11:31 p.m. ET. This esoteric zodiac sign isn't comfortable being exposed by the full moon. But it's going to be hard to keep secrets in the vault come Monday.
As the sign of extremes, Scorpio energy can draw out both our darkest shadows and our most enlightened selves.
This moon could bring some eye-opening awakenings for anyone who's been refusing to deal with a lingering conflict. Because it forms a harsh T-square (three-way tug-of-war) with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius and disruptive Uranus in Taurus, these situations could hit a boiling point—and fast. If they do, lean into the "fixed sign" energy of these planetary placements.
In other words, pull back and figure out the most logical solutions. Keep calm, but don't carry on until you've investigated thoroughly. Turmoil will be temporary if you actually fix (pun intended) the problem instead of slapping on a Band-Aid.
Dubbed the Full Pink Moon because of the rosy-hued flowers that blossom during this season, alas, the moon doesn't actually turn that shade. (Sorry to disappoint you!) But you might spot a pink elephant that's been doing its best to hide in the corner. If you see something, say something...just follow Scorpio rules and have the discussion in private.
Here are nine ways to channel the mysterious and power-packed 2021 Scorpio full moon to your advantage:
1. Get intimate.
Scorpio is also known as the sex sign, and rightly so! Anyone who's been with a Scorpio will attest to this sign's addictive powers...hello, soul-communing bedroom action.
But make no mistake: You're not heading for a casual encounter under these moonbeams. Intimacy is soulful Scorpio's natural domain, and this sign can also spark obsessive attractions.
Scorpio is the zodiac sign that rules merging—from joint finances to living space to letting someone know your deep, dark secrets. All of these things require vulnerability and trust—and often, a journey through your own unconscious "shadow" to be able to share at this level.
2. Unlock your power chakra.
Shimmy those hips, rock that pelvis, and awaken your second chakra. This energy center, located just below the navel, is associated with money and sex, both Scorpio terrain.
When this chakra is blocked, your sex drive may dip, or you may struggle to attract (or keep) money. Movement can get the chi flowing to your erotic center and reproductive organs again. Try a burlesque class online or invent your own seduction dance. While you're at it, wear something orange, to activate the color associated with this chakra.
3. Release yourself from a financial obligation.
Scorpio rules the zodiac's eighth house of wealth and joint finances. It governs the money we borrow, inherit, and owe, making Monday the perfect time to make a plan for how you'll pay off any outstanding loans.
4. Find a worthy obsession.
Scorpio is the sign of power and control. These traits get a bad rap, but truth is, to be a mortal is to be a control freak of sorts. So rather than try to change this utterly human trait, decide what's worthy of getting all worked up about instead.
Find a pursuit to obsess over, something that makes the world a better place. The double chin your front-facing phone camera gives you? Totally not worth your time. The person who doesn't return your texts? Hell no. A GoFundMe for a struggling community center or to raise money for a food bank? That's more like it. Lean in to the things that will boomerang back with positive energy.
5. Don't hate, reincarnate.
Scorpio is the ruler of psychic and mystical phenomenon, including reincarnation. If you haven't read Scorpio Brian Weiss's Many Lives, Many Masters, it will change how you think about death and the soul—in a good way. Explore past-life regression theory, or read up on your North and South Nodes to learn more about your own past-life karma and future destiny, by the stars.
6. Make a foggy area crystal clear.
The devil is in the details, and Scorpio's laser vision never misses a thing. Where in your life have you left things a little fuzzy around the edges? It could be affecting you more than you realize. Take tangible actions: Make a call, send an email, apologize to someone, tell the truth. Whatever it is, just do it. Precision is the Scorpio aim.
7. Get in touch with your soul team for a minute.
We live in a world of high performance, achievement, competition. But everyone could use a little support from the spiritual realm. Tuck away that superhero cape and ask spirit guides, guardian angels, the universe, whatever you want to call it...for a sign.
Close your eyes and be where you are. Whether you do a guided meditation or take a few moments of silence, this practice has been shown to support brain health—putting you in the serene state of flow that's in sync with the 2021 Scorpio full moon.
8. Nurture a hidden talent.
Got a half-finished novel sitting on your hard drive? Sketchbooks filled with abstract line drawings that would make gorgeous, minimalist prints? With the illuminating full moon beaming into Scorpio's vault, it's going to be hard to hide your light under a bushel. So don't!
Did you know that a creative block can masquerade as "boredom" or inexplicable fatigue that creeps up every time you're about to start a project? If you've been feeling stymied, pick up a copy of Julia Cameron's The Artist's Way and liberate your creative force.
9. Channel the phoenix and rise, baby.
Scorpio rules power, control, and transformation—it's the mythic phoenix that rises from the ashes of destruction. What in your life needs to symbolically "die" so that something new can be born? Let it go—or at least, release your grip—and allow the 2021 Scorpio full moon to transmute it.
But remember that sometimes, the only way out is through. Scorpio has four phases of evolution, and under this full moon, you could find yourself going low before you go high.
In its most basic state, Scorpio is the ground-dwelling scorpion who stings every fear-evoking passerby. Second is the serpent, who charms and enchants but can be deadly venomous when threatened. Third, comes the observant (but predatory) eagle, taking in its sweeping view from high overhead and nesting with its lifelong mate. The most transcendent Scorpio form is the phoenix, which rises from the ashes of destruction and shows you the remaining signs of life.