I’ve had rough red bumps on the back of my upper arms since I can remember. When I was younger, all I knew for sure was that my mom had it, as did my best friend in elementary school—so I figured there was probably nothing wrong with it.

But as I grew older, I started to become intensely insecure about this blotchy, textured area of my body. So self conscious, that I’d always find a way to incorporate a shawl into my outfit or layer self tanner on my skin in attempt to minimize the redness (to be honest, I still do the latter).

I spent much of high school searching for a cure of sorts, both online and at the derm, just to find out there is none. After much back and fourth, I settled on the decision to just let it be and accept that it’s really not that big of a deal.

Now that I’m a beauty journalist, I’ve taken a particular interest in this common skin concern. While I don’t find myself in despair over my KP anymore, I know I definitely did at one point. Hence, why I’ve consulted experts to deliver the most up-to-date, realistic remedies to help ease your KP, even a little bit.