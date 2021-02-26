According to Hyman, Akkermansia municiphila supplies your gut’s lining with a layer of mucus (that's what the mucin in municiphila refers to). This mucus layer is essential in preventing a leaky gut, or when the lining of your intestines breaks down and allows undigested food particles and bacteria to "leak" into the bloodstream. The resulting spillage can spur an inflammatory immune response, which is why research links leaky gut with gastrointestinal conditions and autoimmune diseases.

But Akkermansia muciniphila has another important role to play: "Turns out, it's really important in cancer," says Hyman. "If you have low levels of this bacteria and you have a cancer that usually responds to immunotherapy checkpoint inhibitors (ICT), it won't work. These drugs require us to have this particular bacteria."

Research backs it up, with a systematic review including Akkermansia muciniphila among the list of gut bacteria associated with an ICT response in mice and humans. Another study found that the microbe was significantly associated with a favorable clinical outcome against both non-small-cell-lung cancer (NSCLC) and renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Of course, much more research is necessary, as there's a lot we still don't know. But it does emphasize the relationship between the gut microbiome and the immune system, which is a topic we've discussed at length.